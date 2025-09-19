Where to Trek With Kids? Explore the Most Family-Friendly Trails in India

Taking children trekking in India can be a rewarding experience for the whole family. The country offers several trails that are perfect for beginners and young hikers. Here's a practical guide to some of the best options.

Advertisment

Chopta-Tungnath: Perfect for first-time trekkers

Nestled in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region, this trek is a perfect introduction for families and beginner trekkers.



Plan your visit between April and June (Image credit: Indiamart)

Trail Details: The journey begins in Chopta, covering a 5 km trek to Tungnath, followed by an optional 1.5 km climb to Chandrashila summit. The well-marked trail winds through lush meadows and enchanting rhododendron forests.

The journey begins in Chopta, covering a 5 km trek to Tungnath, followed by an optional 1.5 km climb to Chandrashila summit. The well-marked trail winds through lush meadows and enchanting rhododendron forests. Elevation: Tungnath Temple, at 3,680 meters, is the highest Shiva temple in the world. The Chandrashila summit rises to about 4,000 meters, offering breathtaking panoramic views.

Tungnath Temple, at 3,680 meters, is the highest Shiva temple in the world. The Chandrashila summit rises to about 4,000 meters, offering breathtaking panoramic views. Difficulty Level: Rated easy to moderate, this trek is ideal for families with children who have a basic fitness level.

Rated easy to moderate, this trek is ideal for families with children who have a basic fitness level. Best Time to Visit: Plan your visit between April to June for vibrant rhododendron blooms or September to November for clear Himalayan vistas.

Note: Ensure children are acclimatised to the altitude to prevent altitude sickness.​

Advertisment

Tadiandamol: Western ghats adventure

Situated in Karnataka's Coorg district, Tadiandamol is the highest peak in the region:​



While the trail is manageable, certain sections can be steep. (Image Credit: Namma Trip)

Trail Details : A 15 km round-trip starting near the Nalknad Palace, traversing through shola forests, grasslands, and streams.​

: A 15 km round-trip starting near the Nalknad Palace, traversing through shola forests, grasslands, and streams.​ Elevation : 1,748 meters.​

: 1,748 meters.​ Difficulty Level : Moderate. While the trail is manageable, certain sections can be steep and challenging, especially near the summit.​

: Moderate. While the trail is manageable, certain sections can be steep and challenging, especially near the summit.​ Best Time to Visit: September to February. Post-monsoon, the landscape is lush and vibrant.​

Advertisment

Note: Families with younger children should assess their trekking experience and fitness levels before attempting this trek.

Valley of Flowers: Nature's classroom

This UNESCO World Heritage site in Uttarakhand is renowned for its diverse flora:​



This is when the valley transforms into a vibrant carpet of wildflowers. (Image credit: Tripadvisor)

Advertisment

Trail Details : A 3.7 km trek from Ghangaria to the valley, with relatively flat terrain.​

: A 3.7 km trek from Ghangaria to the valley, with relatively flat terrain.​ Elevation : The valley sits at approximately 3,658 meters.​

: The valley sits at approximately 3,658 meters.​ Difficulty Level : Easy to moderate, suitable for families with children who can handle longer walks.​

: Easy to moderate, suitable for families with children who can handle longer walks.​ Best Time to Visit: July to September, when the flowers are in full bloom.​

Note: The monsoon season brings frequent rains; ensure proper rain gear is packed.

Practical tips for family treks:

Footwear : Invest in quality trekking shoes with ankle support for both adults and children.​

: Invest in quality trekking shoes with ankle support for both adults and children.​ Pacing : Maintain a comfortable pace, allowing for regular breaks.​

: Maintain a comfortable pace, allowing for regular breaks.​ Start Early : Begin treks in the morning to avoid afternoon heat or potential rain.​

: Begin treks in the morning to avoid afternoon heat or potential rain.​ Backpacks : Children's packs should be light, carrying essentials only.​

: Children's packs should be light, carrying essentials only.​ Nutrition : Pack energy-boosting snacks like nuts, fruits, and energy bars.​

: Pack energy-boosting snacks like nuts, fruits, and energy bars.​ Engagement: Keep children motivated with nature-based games or activities.​

Advertisment

Before embarking on any trek, research current trail conditions and consider hiring local guides familiar with the terrain. Prioritise safety, and acclimatisation, and ensure the trek aligns with your family's fitness levels. With proper preparation, trekking can be a strong bonding experience, building a love for nature and adventure in children

Edited by Khushi Arora