Where to Donate Kids’ Toys, Books & Clothes in India This December

A sweater a child has outgrown. A picture book read one too many times. Toys that once ruled the living room floor, now sitting untouched. As homes prepare for the festive season, many of these items wait for a second life.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Across Indian cities, thousands of children still go without books to read, clothes to keep them warm, or toys that spark imagination. When gently used items find new hands, they carry comfort, curiosity, and care along with them.

Today, we bring together trusted NGOs and drop-off points across India where you can donate children’s toys, books, and clothes this December, and make the season a little brighter for someone else.

1. Goonj

Goonj runs 57 donation acceptance centres across 15 states in India. You can drop off clothes, toys, books and other usable items, which are then distributed to rural and underserved communities.

Goonj treats old clothes as a development resource. Photograph: Goonj

You can find a full list of nationwide drop-off centres here.

2. Share At Door Step (SADS)

Share At Door Step offers doorstep pickup in 14 major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, and Ahmedabad. In over 2,000 other cities, donations can be sent via courier.

A convenience fee applies for doorstep pickups, depending on the size of the donation, with slots bookable online. The organisation accepts clothes, toys, books, and household goods, redistributing them through 135 partner NGOs.

Share At Door Step is associated with 135 NGOs across 12 cities in India. Photograph: The Better India

Find details on donation pickups here.

3. Happiee Souls

Happiee Souls connects donors with NGOs across cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

Instead of fixed drop-off centres, donors list items online and book a doorstep pickup. The organisation also shares updates on where donations are redistributed, offering transparency through the process.

Happie Souls offer doorstep donation pick up services. Photograph: Happie Souls

Details on how to donate are available here.

4. The Toy Bank

Operating across Delhi–NCR, The Toy Bank collects used toys, educational games, and board games through collection centres and donation drives.

To donate, you can contact the organisation through its website to locate the nearest drop-off point or upcoming collection drive. The collected toys are refurbished and distributed to schools, anganwadis, and child care institutions.

The Toy Bank advocates for the 'Right to Play'. Photograph: The Better India

Find their collection centres here.

5. Lakshyam

Lakshyam runs a toy library programme that collects books and toys to promote learning among underprivileged children. It has set up toy libraries across multiple states in India.

Donations can be dropped off at Lakshyam’s Delhi head office or Ranchi branch, or sent via courier.

Lakshyam has 16 toy libraries throughout the country. Photograph: Lakshyam

To coordinate contributions, directly reach out to them here.

6. Donateinkind

Donateinkind is an online platform that helps donors find NGOs across India accepting in-kind donations such as children’s clothes, toys, and books.

It works as a directory, allowing you to search by city and contact organisations directly to coordinate drop-offs or pickups, making local giving simpler and more targeted.

To get more details, click here.

A few things to keep in mind while donating



Before you donate, a little care goes a long way.

Choose clothes that are clean, washed, and gently used, unless the organisation specifically accepts garments for recycling.



Books should be complete and easy to read, so they can be enjoyed straight away.



When donating to children’s libraries or learning spaces, keep age-appropriateness in mind.



Toys should be safe, non-broken, and hygienic, ready for little hands to play with.



For bulk donations from schools, offices, or community groups, it helps to write to the NGO in advance to plan quantity and logistics.



Always check donation guidelines so your contribution truly meets what is needed.

Donating improperly can cost charities time and money. Photograph: Style Caret

As the year comes to a close, these small, thoughtful choices help your giving travel further. A book, a sweater, or a toy passed on with care can bring comfort and joy to a child this festive season.