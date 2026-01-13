How a Punjab Village Cooked Without LPG for 10 Years

In a corner of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, many households in Lambra Kangri village have discovered a renewable solution that not only fuels their kitchens but also cuts household energy bills and offers a practical way to manage cattle dung.

For nearly a decade, 44 families here have stopped using costly LPG cylinders, relying instead on biogas produced from cattle dung.

Since 2016, a community biogas plant set up by the Lambra Kangri Multipurpose Cooperative Society has processed up to 2,500 kg of cattle dung each day. It captures methane gas, which is piped directly into 44 homes for cooking and daily use.

On average, households now spend just Rs 200 to Rs 300 per month on biogas, compared with over Rs 700 for a single LPG cylinder.

Inspired by South Korea, replicated in Punjab

The idea was sparked when Lambra Kangri resident Jaswinder Singh Saini went on a study tour to South Korea and observed the country’s efficient waste-to-energy systems. He resolved to adapt the model back home.

On returning, Saini was disturbed by how cattle dung in his village clogged drains and created waste management issues.

He approached the Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and the Punjab Pollution Control Board for technical assistance. With a small government grant of Rs 2 lakh from the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and major investment from the Lambra Kangri Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Saini helped set up the community biogas plant in 2016.

Biomass turns organic waste into clean energy, cutting pollution, fuel costs and improving sanitation. Photograph: (Hindustan Times)

The system works through a simple, community-led process. Cow dung is collected door to door and transported to the biogas plant, where it is converted into clean cooking gas. This gas is supplied to homes through a network of underground and overground pipelines, replacing expensive LPG cylinders.

The biogas used by each household is digitally metered and billed, ensuring transparency and efficiency. What makes the model sustainable is that the leftover slurry from the plant is sold as nutrient-rich biofertiliser.

This not only improves sanitation in the village but also generates income, making the system economically viable and easy to maintain.

Why biogas matters

Biogas is a clean and affordable alternative to LPG and firewood, especially in rural India where fuel costs and pollution are major concerns. It turns waste into energy, reduces methane emissions, and improves sanitation.

What makes Lambra special is its strong spirit of community effort. By using local resources and working together, the village shows how biogas can help India move towards energy self-reliance in a simple and sustainable way.

More biomass plants in India can be run by local bodies, creating jobs and using local resources. Photograph: (Indian Express, Representative Image)

