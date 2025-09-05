Chennai Clears 20 Football Fields of Garbage, Transforms Landfill Waste Into Furniture, Bottles & Slabs

Featured image courtesy: The New Indian Express

For years, the Perungudi dumpyard in Chennai was known as a mountain of waste. Today, it’s becoming a symbol of what’s possible when innovation meets determination. On this 96-acre stretch, more than 1.7 million cubic metres of garbage — equal to nearly 20 football fields — have been cleared and transformed into something useful, even beautiful.

Advertisment

Across India, cities are struggling with growing landfills. But Perungudi now shows that waste doesn’t have to mean ruin. With the right technology, it can spark renewal, create resources, and reclaim land once written off as lost.

From waste piles to useful products

Every bit of waste removed from Perungudi was processed, recycled, and repurposed. Nothing was pushed back into the ground.

Steel was reshaped into utensils and hardware. Nearly 3,000 tonnes of glass were reborn as bottles. Stones became concrete slabs. Plastics, once thought of as non-recyclable, were given a new life as outdoor furniture, ramps, and pallets. Remarkably, these plastic-based products can be recycled seven to eight times, giving them a much longer life cycle than traditional disposal methods would allow.

Advertisment

Turning the tide with biomining

At the heart of this effort is ‘Blue Planet Environmental Solutions’, a sustainability-driven organisation that has pioneered a Made-in-India biomining process. Their approach is designed not just to clear landfills, but to do so safely, sustainably, and with zero pollution.

The scale of work at Perungudi was immense. Each day, 9,000 tonnes of waste were excavated, treated, and segregated, with every batch undergoing 52 rigorous safety checks. The aim was bold yet simple: reclaim the land without harming the environment.

Advertisment

This scale didn’t come out of nowhere. Blue Planet had already proven its approach in other parts of India — reclaiming 700 acres of land and processing 1.4 crore tonnes of waste across nine states. Their experience with cities long burdened by legacy landfills gave them the expertise, and Perungudi gave them the chance to show what was possible on an even larger stage.

Chennai’s next big challenge

The Perungudi project is only the beginning. Blue Planet is now working on another landfill in Chennai’s Kodungaiyur region, which is three times the size of Perungudi. If successful, it will become one of India’s largest-ever landfill reclamation projects.

But the vision goes further. With Indian cities generating more than 62 million tonnes of waste each year, biomining could be the key to turning this challenge into an opportunity. It offers not just reclaimed land, but a chance to see waste as a resource rather than a burden.

For families, neighbours, and the city itself

Advertisment

For Chennai’s residents, the change at Perungudi is more than cleaner air or reclaimed land. It is proof that when sustainable technology is scaled with intent, even mountains of waste can be turned into opportunities. Seeing outdoor furniture and ramps made from plastic once buried under decades of trash tells a story of resilience, innovation, and hope.

Perungudi’s story shows that waste doesn’t have to signal the end of a cycle — it can be the start of something better. As India tackles its growing waste challenge, this transformation offers a reminder: with the right solutions, every city has the chance to turn its trash into treasure.

Edited by Khushi Arora