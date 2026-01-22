Golden Dadi of Bikaner: How Pani Devi Godara Continues To Win at 94

The crowd at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium had gathered for many races that day, but one moment held everyone’s attention. As the starting signal sounded, Pani Devi Godara moved down the 100-metre track with purpose. Seconds later, the 94-year-old crossed the finish line, lifting her arms as she completed yet another race few expect someone her age to run.

It was only the first of several podium moments.

By the end of the competition, Pani Devi had won gold medals in the 100-metre sprint, shot put, discus throw, and javelin throw at the Asian Masters Athletics Championship, competing in the women’s 90+ age category. For many watching, it was a powerful reminder that physical ability does not follow the limits often placed on age.

From farm work to the athletics field

Born in rural Rajasthan, Pani Devi grew up doing physically demanding work from a young age. Although she had an interest in sport, early marriage meant her focus shifted to family responsibilities. After her husband passed away, she raised eight children on her own, relying on farming to support the household.

Years of working in the fields shaped her strength and stamina. Farming remained central to her life for decades, forming a daily rhythm of movement and labour.

Her path changed when she once stopped at a stadium in Bikaner and watched young athletes train. The sight brought back memories of her earlier interest in sport. Even in her nineties, she decided to try formal training.

With encouragement from local coaches and people around her, she began practising regularly. She started with short runs and gradually added events such as the 100-metre sprint, shot put, discus throw, and javelin throw. Over time, she entered competitions at the state and national level.

In 2024, at the age of 92, she won three gold medals in the 100-metre race, shot put, and discus throw at the 44th National Masters Athletics Championship in Pune. She repeated the same three wins at the 45th National Masters Athletics Championship in Bengaluru in March 2025, further establishing herself as a leading senior athlete.

Competing on the Asian stage and beyond

Her success at national meets opened the door to international competition. At the Asian Masters Athletics Championship in Chennai, Pani Devi competed across four events in her age category and won gold in each one.

Away from competitions, her lifestyle remains simple and active. She continues to help with light farm work, takes care of cows and buffalo, and stays mobile through daily activity. Her meals include staples such as bajra roti, vegetables, ghee, and milk, a diet she has followed for much of her life.

Despite her achievements, financial constraints remain a challenge. Limited sponsorship has affected her ability to take part in some global events. She was selected to compete at the World Masters Athletics Championship in Sweden in 2024 but was unable to attend because the costs were beyond her reach.

Even so, Pani Devi continues to train and compete, reshaping how ageing and sport are understood in India. At 94, her journey reflects the possibilities that can open when movement, focus, and determination remain part of everyday life.