How to Stay Safe on North Indian Roads During Dense Winter Fog

On winter mornings across North India, the world often disappears into a blur. Roads fade, distances collapse, and visibility drops to just a few metres. Add dangerously high air pollution levels to the mix, and driving becomes not just inconvenient but genuinely risky.

A deadly pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday morning, 16 December, brought into sharp focus the risks of winter driving in North India. Dense fog on the Agra–Noida stretch led to a collision involving eight buses and three cars.

With visibility near zero, vehicles rammed into each other within seconds, triggering a fire that engulfed the wreckage and left passengers with little time to escape.

The accident comes as Delhi-NCR continues to battle a cold wave, with early morning temperatures dipping close to 6°C and thick fog reducing visibility across highways and city roads.

At the same time, hazardous air quality, marked by persistently high PM2.5 and PM10 levels, is worsening visibility further. Cities including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad remain under dense fog alerts, making early-morning travel dangerous for commuters.

This is why winter driving needs extra care. Most fog-related accidents happen not because of speed alone, but because drivers cannot see, react, or stop in time.

With a few mindful habits, winter driving can be made safer — for you, your passengers, and everyone sharing the road.

1. Slow down, even if the road looks empty

Fog makes it hard to judge distance. Vehicles appear closer than they are. Drive slower than usual, especially on highways and early morning roads. Reaching a little late is always safer than rushing.

2. Use low beam headlights

High beams do not help in fog. They reflect light back into your eyes and reduce visibility. Always use low beam headlights or fog lamps if your vehicle has them. Make sure your taillights are working so vehicles behind you can notice your car.

3. Keep a greater distance from other vehicles

In fog, braking distance increases. Keep at least double the normal gap between your vehicle and the one ahead.

Avoid following another car too closely. If it brakes suddenly, you may not have time to react.

4. Follow road markings, not other cars

It is risky to rely only on the vehicle in front to guide you. Use lane markings, reflectors, dividers, and the road edge to stay oriented.

If visibility becomes very poor, it is safer to stop at a safe place and wait.

5. Keep your windshield clear

Pollution and moisture can quickly fog up glass. Clean your windshield regularly, inside and outside. Use the defogger early, before visibility drops.

In very high AQI conditions, using the car’s internal air circulation for short periods can reduce pollution exposure inside the vehicle.

6. Avoid sudden braking or lane changes

Make slow, predictable movements. Sudden turns or braking can cause accidents because other drivers may not see you in time. Signal early and give others enough warning.

7. Reduce distractions and listen carefully

Lower music volume. In fog, sound matters. Horns, sirens, or approaching vehicles may alert you before you see them — especially near crossings and village roads.

Winter driving in India is no longer just about cold weather. It’s about navigating fog, pollution, and busy roads with patience and care.

If visibility feels unsafe, trust your instinct — slow down, stop if needed, and wait it out. Sometimes, the safest journey is the one you pause.

Feature Image: Asian News International/BBC