Before You Teach Your Kids Gardening, Read This

On a quiet Sunday morning, a child crouched beside a pot of soil, fingers digging curiously into the earth — this is a scene many Indian parents are slowly rediscovering.

From Mumbai’s terraces to Kolkata’s courtyards, parents are embracing gardening as a gentle way to connect children with nature. While the intent is wholesome, a few common missteps can turn this experience from joyful to frustrating.

1. Turning gardening into a task, not play

A common mistake is treating gardening like a chore or classroom exercise rather than an exploratory playtime. Making gardening too structured can kill a child’s natural curiosity. Kids are inherently messy and erratic, and learn better when they are having fun.

Therefore, one should let kids explore at their own pace by digging soil and pouring water without pressure for perfection.

Too much structure in gardening may curb a child’s innate curiosity. Photograph: Nurserylive

2. Starting too big or too complex

Another common misstep is overwhelming children with large or difficult planting projects. Sprawling plans or complicated vegetable beds can overwhelm both parent and child and drain enthusiasm.

It's advisable to choose simple projects like quick-growing herbs that offer early wins and help in maintaining continued interest.

Start small—simple projects keep children engaged and motivated. Photograph: Tayyari Jeet Ki

3. Not letting children take ownership

If parents do all the work, then children quickly become spectators rather than active participants. Experts say letting kids make small but important choices fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Parents can involve kids in decisions like choosing what to grow or even naming potted plants, as this will make them feel involved.

Let kids make small choices like selecting seeds to foster ownership and responsibility. Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Failing to let kids learn from mistakes

Many parents rush to correct every mistake, from shallow digging to overwatering. Learning through errors is crucial.

“To most children, everything is in the moment. Life is a blend of immediate and delayed gratification, so children benefit from learning about both,” says psychiatrist David Scott May.

Encourage reflection with questions like, “What do you think will happen if we water this too much?” or “How could we plant this seed differently next time?” This helps children develop critical thinking.

Allow children to learn from mistakes to build critical thinking. Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Ignoring safety

While gardening is meant to be a joyful activity, neglecting safety can lead to accidents and discourage children. Experts recommend designing a child-safe environment: store sharp tools securely, supervise without hovering, and select non-toxic, age-appropriate plants.

Additionally, introducing children to proper tool use and hygiene early on not only prevents injuries but also instills a sense of responsibility and confidence.

Gardening isn’t just about soil and seeds; it’s about nurturing curiosity, patience, and responsibility in children. If one gets it right, then a small pot of mint could be the first step toward a lifelong relationship with nature and self-directed learning.

Prioritise safety to make gardening fun and worry-free for kids. Photograph: AID India

