A Gardener and a Child Psychologist on Why Gardening Is One of the Best Habits for Children

In many Indian homes, childhood now unfolds largely indoors, with playtime being replaced by screen use. Gardening offers a grounding alternative, gently slowing children down while nurturing responsibility and curiosity. It also helps regulate the nervous system, providing a calming outdoor experience that is especially beneficial for children with ADHD or autism.

To understand how parents can meaningfully introduce gardening, The Better India spoke to Dr Kaveri Subbiah, developmental paediatrician at Vistara Child Development Centre, Chennai, and Asmita Purohit, a sustainability expert and gardening enthusiast from Dombivli, Maharashtra.

Despite coming from different disciplines, both agree that gardening works best when it is child-led and pressure-free.

Treat gardening as an outlet for curiosity and bonding

According to developmental paediatrician Dr Kaveri Subbiah, gardening offers a form of learning and engagement that screens simply cannot replace. Where screens encourage passive engagement, gardening invites active participation.

Children touch soil, pour water, watch insects, and feel the warmth of the sun, which stimulates the senses. It also improves language skills as kids communicate with their caregiver about what is happening.

Asmita Purohit sees this engagement first-hand. Drawing from her own small-space gardening journey that she shares with her young daughter, Purohit notes that children are instinctively curious.

“Kids are often fascinated by finding worms, bugs, snails, bees, butterflies, turning the garden into an exciting habitat to explore,” she says. This sense of discovery, she believes, is what makes gardening feel joyful rather than instructional.

Allow children to learn from mistakes to build critical thinking. Photograph: Shutterstock

Start young and let children lead

One of the biggest misconceptions parents have is that children need to ‘understand’ gardening before starting it. Dr Kaveri disagrees. “They (kids) may not understand, but they will enjoy it,” she says.

According to her, children as young as one-and-a-half years old can be exposed to gardening simply by being present while adults work with plants. Things like touching soil, splashing water, and standing in sunlight will captivate them.

As children grow older, their involvement deepens. “They start enjoying what they grow, and in a sense, they become the ‘parent of that plant’,” Dr Kaveri explains. This sense of ownership builds responsibility in a way that lectures never can.

What children enjoy most, Asmita observes, is not just harvesting but the entire journey. “They love picking and eating fruits and vegetables they grow themselves,” she says, noting that it also encourages healthier eating habits.

Having their own small plot or container gives children a sense of responsibility towards nature and living beings. They enjoy creative activities like painting and decorating pots, while simple tasks such as planting seeds, watering, and observing soil and growth help develop practical skills.

Asmita emphasises that parents should let go of perfection early on and focus on making gardening engaging. Skip hard-to-grow plants and instead choose ones that are interesting to touch, smell, or taste raw, such as mint, tomatoes, and chhuimui (touch-me-not).

A small pot of their own builds kids’ responsibility as planting, watering, and decorating nurture creativity. Photograph: Shutterstock

Practice safety without overprotection

Concerns around sun exposure, worms, or infections often make parents hesitant about letting children play in the soil. However, experts caution against letting these fears overshadow the benefits.

Dr Kaveri points to the ‘hygiene hypothesis’, which claims that early exposure to soil microbes helps boost the immune system. This does not mean ignoring safety altogether. Simple precautions like choosing early morning or late afternoon hours and following routine deworming schedules are usually sufficient to prevent harsh sun exposure or stomach infections.

From a practical perspective, Asmita emphasises safety-first tools and supervision. “Safe and child-friendly gardening tools should be lightweight and designed with features like rounded edges,” she says.

Mini watering cans, small trowels, gloves and rakes work well, but she stresses that “constant adult supervision is essential for young children using tools”.

Emotional safety matters just as much. Gardening should never feel compulsory. “Gardening shouldn't be something that is forced,” Dr Kaveri explains. Parents must treat irritation or frustration as cues to pause.

What should children grow first?

Choosing the right plants can determine whether children will stay interested. Asmita recommends starting with fast-growing, low-effort options. “Microgreens like methi, fennel, and mustard sprout in five to seven days in a balcony, windowsills, or any small space, even if it gets sunlight for a few hours,” she says.

Chana and ragi sprout quickly and are easy for beginners. Spring onions and garlic grow fast in any pot, while marigold seeds sprout easily, making them ideal starter plants for children.

She also emphasises introducing basic concepts like soil types and composting kitchen waste early on.

Plants like microgreens, spring onions, and marigolds can grow fast in small spaces. Photograph: Asmita Purohit

Teaching children that gardens can fit anywhere

Asmita believes smart use of space can make a big difference even in small spaces. Hanging planters, railing hooks, and window sills create space for trays and pots. Lightweight grow bags, self-watering pots, and drainage trays help ensure both plant health and apartment safety.

Creative use of space shows children that gardening isn’t just for large backyards, it can be enjoyed even in small urban homes.

Ultimately, when parents guide gently and allow mistakes, gardening helps children develop a green thumb and sense of wonder. It ends up nurturing not just plants, but thoughtful, connected individuals.

Smart space use with planters and pots shows kids gardening thrives even in small urban homes Photograph: Asmita Purohit

