United Nations Volunteers (UNV) is the nodal UN agency that contributes to peace and development worldwide through volunteerism. UNV believes in ‘Volunteerism for Development’. UNV India is inspired by the conviction that volunteerism can transform the pace and nature of development, and by the idea that everyone can contribute their time and energy towards peace and development.

In the last couple of years, many innovative practices have been introduced by such volunteers in their project districts, which could be replicated by other districts as well. It is therefore essential to capture and disseminate such initiatives for cross-learning. This year, UNV India has partnered with The Better India to share stories of volunteers from across the country and the amazing steps they have taken to implement change in areas that need focus.About project “Strengthening NYKS and NSS”

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, UNDP and UNV have partnered to strengthen the Volunteering Infrastructure in the country. The overall aim of the project is to provide catalytic support to the Youth Volunteer Schemes of the Ministry and facilitate greater youth participation in peace and sustainable development programmes. The project seeks to empower young women and men through the network of youth clubs under NYKS and NSS. United Nations Volunteers are presently placed in 58 districts as District Youth Coordinator (DYC) under the project.