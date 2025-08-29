The Lake Revivers Collective

Success Stories

Kyalasnahalli This lake has a capacity of 1.84L cubic meters, which means that 5 villages with a population of 1,500 each (total of 7,500 people) can survive an entire year on this water supply. The project was made possible thanks to CSR funding from Sansera Foundation, worth Rs 1.17Cr.

Vabasandra This lake has a capacity of 3.96L cubic meters, which means that 1 village with a population of 1,500 can survive for 876 days or 2.4 years on this water supply. The project was made possible thanks to CSR funding from HP, worth Rs 80 Lakh.

Konasandra This lake has a capacity of 3.16L cubic meters, which means that 1 village with a population of 1,500 can survive for 1,500 days or 4 years on this water supply.The project was made possible thanks to CSR funding from Hilak Ltd., worth Rs 80 Lakh