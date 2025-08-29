Authors

The Lake Revivers Collective

Live Campaigns

What you can do to make a better India

header banner

The Lake Revivers Collective

The Lake Revivers Collective is a community of believers & changemakers – citizens, corporations and just about anyone interested in Saving India, One Lake At A Time!

Donate Now
Advertisment
Why we care banner

Why we care?

21 major cities across India are predicted to run out of water by 2020 and face 'Zero Day'

header banner

In Spotlight :

Bengaluru

Some 500 years ago, when Kempegowda founded Bengaluru, he dotted it with numerous water bodies. The trend continued in modern times, earning it the sobriquet – City of Lakes. But Bengaluru’s lakes are in a deplorable condition today. Currently, only 34 of the original 262 lakes remain ‘alive’.

One man has a solution

Meet Anand Malligavad, a 38-year-old techie from Bengaluru who has rejuvenated 3 lakes so far-his first one was completed in just 45 days! And now he has a plan to revive 45 lakes in the city by 2025! Join The Better India in helping him reach this goal

Read more about Anand here
article image
Advertisment
success story banner

Success Stories

Kyalasnahalli

This lake has a capacity of 1.84L cubic meters, which means that 5 villages with a population of 1,500 each (total of 7,500 people) can survive an entire year on this water supply. The project was made possible thanks to CSR funding from Sansera Foundation, worth Rs 1.17Cr.

success story banner

Vabasandra

This lake has a capacity of 3.96L cubic meters, which means that 1 village with a population of 1,500 can survive for 876 days or 2.4 years on this water supply. The project was made possible thanks to CSR funding from HP, worth Rs 80 Lakh.

success story banner

Konasandra

This lake has a capacity of 3.16L cubic meters, which means that 1 village with a population of 1,500 can survive for 1,500 days or 4 years on this water supply.The project was made possible thanks to CSR funding from Hilak Ltd., worth Rs 80 Lakh

icon

Contribute to the fundraising

icon

Invite CSR teams to contribute

icon

Spread the word

icon

Drive campaign offline

Here's how you can join the movement

article image

This Eco-Warrior Turned a Filthy 10-Acre Lake into a 30-Ft Deep Water Reservoir!

article image

Techie Revives B’luru Lake in Just 45 Days! You Can Join Him & TBI to Save More Lakes

article image

Bengaluru Techie Single-handedly Revives Lake in 45 Days, Plans to Save 45 More by 2025!

Latest updates

TBI Showcase