The Lake Revivers Collective

Meet Anand Malligavad, a 38-year-old techie from Bengaluru who has rejuvenated 3 lakes so far-his first one was completed in just 45 days! And now he has a plan to revive 45 lakes in the city by 2025! Join The Better India in helping him reach this goalRead more about Anand here
This lake has a capacity of 1.84L cubic meters, which means that 5 villages with a population of 1,500 each (total of 7,500 people) can survive an entire year on this water supply. The project was made possible thanks to CSR funding from Sansera Foundation, worth Rs 1.17Cr.
This lake has a capacity of 3.96L cubic meters, which means that 1 village with a population of 1,500 can survive for 876 days or 2.4 years on this water supply. The project was made possible thanks to CSR funding from HP, worth Rs 80 Lakh.
This lake has a capacity of 3.16L cubic meters, which means that 1 village with a population of 1,500 can survive for 1,500 days or 4 years on this water supply.The project was made possible thanks to CSR funding from Hilak Ltd., worth Rs 80 Lakh
