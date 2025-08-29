Authors

Tech For Good - Powered by Accenture India

header banner
accenture logo whitetech for good

Solving complex social problems through innovative use of technology

Brought to you by

accenture logo

In association with

TBI logo
Advertisment

ABOUT

A series of stories on organisations that have leveraged the use of latest technology to create social impact. Be it healthcare, education or clean energy, entrepreneurs across sectors are amplifying their reach and impact with the use of technology like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Blockchain, Automation, Virtual Reality, Digital and more.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Meet the man with a solution to reduce blackouts this summer, while saving energy across the country!

AI is a collective of advanced technologies that allow machines to sense, comprehend and learn. It is set to transform businesses in ways not seen since the industrial revolution. Click here to explore how organizations are leveraging AI for social impact.

article image

This AI-Enhanced App Is Letting the Visually Impaired ‘See’ like Never Before

Read More →

CLOUD

Why does it take so long to get an ambulance in India? Find out how this man is transforming healthcare, one click at a time.

The right cloud first strategy unlocks innovation and creates limitless possibilities. Click here to commence your journey to cloud.

article image

Thanks to This App, 3000 High Risk Pregnancies in Rural India Got Much-Needed Help!

Read More →

Advertisment

DIGITAL

Digitization helps to target value opportunities. It’s a universe of linked services, devices and people to enhance the new era of competitiveness, changing the expectations and shifting value within and across industries. Click here

Tech For Good

Solving complex social problems through innovative use of technology.

TBI Showcase