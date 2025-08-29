ABOUT
A series of stories on organisations that have leveraged the use of latest technology to create social impact. Be it healthcare, education or clean energy, entrepreneurs across sectors are amplifying their reach and impact with the use of technology like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Blockchain, Automation, Virtual Reality, Digital and more.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Meet the man with a solution to reduce blackouts this summer, while saving energy across the country!
AI is a collective of advanced technologies that allow machines to sense, comprehend and learn. It is set to transform businesses in ways not seen since the industrial revolution. Click here to explore how organizations are leveraging AI for social impact.
CLOUD
Why does it take so long to get an ambulance in India? Find out how this man is transforming healthcare, one click at a time.
The right cloud first strategy unlocks innovation and creates limitless possibilities. Click here to commence your journey to cloud.
DIGITAL
Digitization helps to target value opportunities. It’s a universe of linked services, devices and people to enhance the new era of competitiveness, changing the expectations and shifting value within and across industries. Click here
Tech For Good
Solving complex social problems through innovative use of technology.