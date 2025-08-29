Teachers Of Tomorrow

The Superhero of Dona Nanka
What happens when a teacher enters a school that is in shambles, has only a few resources and even fewer students? In this remote village, this teacher-created change like the residents had never imagined.
Reshaping Online Education with AR
“Our teachers stand right under the solar system. They show and explain to us different planets by touching them. It is so much fun to see an elephant or a tiger next to our teacher.”
Mahendra Nankishore
“The best feedback I have received was when some of my students complained about getting bored at home and were looking forward to coming to school. It is what any teacher dreams of — to see their students truly enjoy learning,” says a Rajasthan-based teacher Mahendra Nankishore.
Toni Pertin
Born to a family of poor farmers in Arunachal Pradesh, Toni grew up under challenging conditions. But, his circumstances only fueled his passion to rise above it and help others in the journey as well. To fulfil his transformative mission, he studied hard and chose a profession that allowed him to truly change lives from an early stage — teaching. says Toni Pertin, a man who is responsible for inspiring hundreds of students.