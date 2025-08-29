Teachers Of Tomorrow

Toni Pertin

Born to a family of poor farmers in Arunachal Pradesh, Toni grew up under challenging conditions. But, his circumstances only fueled his passion to rise above it and help others in the journey as well. To fulfil his transformative mission, he studied hard and chose a profession that allowed him to truly change lives from an early stage — teaching. says Toni Pertin, a man who is responsible for inspiring hundreds of students.