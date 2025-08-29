Authors

Dell Aarambh & The Better India come together to celebrate ‘Teachers of Tomorrow’ – educators across the country who have leveraged the use of technology to drive social change. These individuals are working tirelessly to make education accessible to all through innovative and inclusive approaches.

The Superhero of Dona Nanka

What happens when a teacher enters a school that is in shambles, has only a few resources and even fewer students? In this remote village, this teacher-created change like the residents had never imagined.

Reshaping Online Education with AR

“Our teachers stand right under the solar system. They show and explain to us different planets by touching them. It is so much fun to see an elephant or a tiger next to our teacher.”

Mahendra Nankishore

“The best feedback I have received was when some of my students complained about getting bored at home and were looking forward to coming to school. It is what any teacher dreams of — to see their students truly enjoy learning,” says a Rajasthan-based teacher Mahendra Nankishore.

Toni Pertin

Born to a family of poor farmers in Arunachal Pradesh, Toni grew up under challenging conditions. But, his circumstances only fueled his passion to rise above it and help others in the journey as well. To fulfil his transformative mission, he studied hard and chose a profession that allowed him to truly change lives from an early stage — teaching. says Toni Pertin, a man who is responsible for inspiring hundreds of students.

Deepak Borhade

Seven years ago, when Deepak Borhade was posted as the principal of the Zila Parishad school in Maharashtra’s Khirvire village, he was fully aware of the challenges that awaited him.

