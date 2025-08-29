Get Our Stories To Your Workplace and Brighten Up Your Employees’ Days!
Presenting our e-mail newsletter for corporates – a weekly digest of our awesome articles that cover inspirational feats, innovative thinking, motivational heroes, lesser known travel places, the do-good spirit and much much more!
Delivered weekly to all your employees
Customized newsletter with your brand logo and colours
Keeps your employees motivated, informed - and positive!
PRICING
Trusts, NGOs, Foundations
INR 899
Month
Submit Request
Enterprises, Corporates, Pvt Ltd Entities
INR 1499
Month
Submit Request
Registration formpowered by Typeform