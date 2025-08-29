What Is The Swachh Bharat Mission?

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Mission) is a nation-wide initiative that the government of India kickstarted on 2nd of October 2014 in order to keep our streets, roads and infrastructure clean. Below are articles related to various unsung heroes and organizations who are truly working towards a Swachh Bharat.

