What Is The Swachh Bharat Mission?
The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Mission) is a nation-wide initiative that the government of India kickstarted on 2nd of October 2014 in order to keep our streets, roads and infrastructure clean. Below are articles related to various unsung heroes and organizations who are truly working towards a Swachh Bharat.
This eToilet Is Changing The Way Public Sanitation Works In India
The Unsung Heroes Who Have Been Working Towards A Swachh Bharat For Many Years Now
Watch how a garbage dump was unbelievably transformed into a public park!
Say Thank You To These 5 Invisible Heroes Who Are Dirtying Their Hands For A Clean India!
Whistling Can Be Used To Improve Sanitation? Yes! These Village Women Show You How.
This Man Is Cleaning Toilets So That Our Daughters Can Live A Dignified Life. Meet The Poop Guy.
Did you know: The Cleanest Village in Asia, is in India
These Women Walk And Talk Non-Stop So They Can Improve Hygiene And Sanitation In Their Villages
Sweeper-Actor Kailash Stages A Sanitation Success Story
These Communities Have Achieved Total Sanitation In Innovative Ways. Do You Know About Them?
TBI Heroes: Dr. Mapuskar – A Life Dedicated To Improving Rural Sanitation In India
Citizens Come Together To Make Their Locality And Environment Clean
One Woman Is Taking India’s Sanitation Problem Head-On With Some Amazing Solutions
