Goal 1: End poverty in all its forms everywhere
Extreme poverty rates have been cut by more than half since 1990. While this is a remarkable achievement, one in five people in developing regions still live on less than $1.90 a day, and there are millions more who make little more than this daily amount, plus many people risk slipping back into poverty.
Here we document India's efforts in eliminating poverty.
Kudumbashree: How Re-Thinking Poverty & Gender Changed 5 Million Lives in Kerala
Today, nearly 5 million women are a part of Kudumbashree, making it the world's largest women empowerment project. And all this in a state one-tenth the size of California.
ActionAid India: Empowering Women To Fight Poverty
ActionAid India is helping underprivileged women take a stand against injustice by empowering them and their future generations to become decision-makers!
Poverty Has Many Faces: How a Glass of Milk Can Empower Thousands
Purposefully kept out of the dairy business because of their social position, Dalit women often represent some of the most oppressed individuals in the country.
SEWA: From Domestic Help To A 5-Star Hotel Chef
This young woman went from being a poverty-stricken househelp to becoming a five-star chef, thanks to SEWA!
Eradicating Poverty From India: Here’s One Interesting Approach That Is Working!
While there are various organisations that assist communities and villages, it is essential to empower them to fight their own battles and find practices that remain sustainable.
Live Panel Discussion: India’s Progress & Challenges Towards Meeting ‘No Poverty’ Goal
Where does India stand with regards to meeting UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of eradicating extreme poverty by 2030 and what can we do to ensure that we uplift most Indians out of poverty in the next 10 years?
From left to right, the panelists are:
Mr. Narendranath Domodaran- Executive Director of Pradan
Ms. Havovi Wadia, Director of Impact at Magic Bus
Dhimant Parekh- Co-Founder of TheBetterIndia
Mr. Sandeep Chachra, Executive Director of ActionAid India
Goal 2: End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture
Goal 2 seeks sustainable solutions to end hunger in all its forms by 2030 and to achieve food security. The aim is to ensure that everyone everywhere has enough good-quality ood to lead a healthy life. Achieving this Goal will require better access to food and the widespread promotion of sustainable agriculture.
How the Simple Act of Eating Together Is Tackling Malnutrition in Rural India
This unusual yet very effective effort has led to tangible positive changes in the lives of nearly 30,000 people!
Akshaya Patra: Impact of the mid-day meal
This differently abled 15-year-old boy wants to teach children how to use computers! With the help of Akshaya Patra, his dream may become a reality!
Is a Hunger-Free Nation Possible? With Initiatives Like These, There’s Immense Hope
"I did not know what I was doing or feeling when I was under the influence. It helped keep the hunger at bay, and that was most important to me at that time."
CINI: Tackling Hunger & Malnutrition
Babu and his younger sister were rescued from a railway station in Kolkata. Here’s how CINI saved them and scores of other hungry children.
As You Sow, so You Eat: How a Tuber and Some Tricks Beat Malnutrition Among Farmers
What could make a direct and immediate impact on the farming family's nutritional status is what's grown and how it's grown.
Live Panel Discussion: India’s Progress & Challenges Towards Meeting ‘No Hunger’ Goal
Where does India stand with regards to meeting UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of eradicating extreme hunger and malnutrition by 2030 and what can we do to ensure that we provide year-long access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food to a billion people?
Left to right, the panelists are-
Ms. Jayashree B, Head of Media Research Center, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation – MSSRF
Mr. Swapan Bikash Saha, Project Director for Nutrition at Child in Need Institute (CINI)
Dhimant Parekh – Co-founder TheBetterIndia
Ms. Ipsita Das, Project Manager at Save the Children India
Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages
Goal 3 seeks to ensure health and well-being for all, at every stage of life. The Goal addresses all major health priorities, including reproductive, maternal and child health; communicable, non-communicable and environmental diseases; universal health coverage; and access for all to safe, effective, quality and affordable medicines and vaccines. It also calls for more research and development, increased health financing, and strengthened capacity of all countries in health risk reduction and management.
How A Unique Medical Mission Is Making India Cataract-Free
A breakthrough campaign, Help Me See uses cutting-edge solutions to treat cataracts — the leading cause of blindness in India.
Combating Tuberculosis
Tabunissa fought her battle with tuberculosis nearly 2 years ago with success. With the help of PATH, healthcare for the underprivileged is more accessible.
Treating 2 Lakh Eyes in a Year! Here’s How India Makes It Happen.
There are only about 12,000 ophthalmologists in India for its one billion-plus population. That is a massively skewed ratio of one ophthalmologist for every 90,000 people!
Disabled Para-Athlete
Deepali was on her way to school when a bridge collapsed, and she lost her leg. Thanks to Jaipur Foot, she became the Women’s National Champion in the javelin throw, shot-put and discus throw!
Good, Fast and Reliable Healthcare Is Our Right, and Here’s How We Can Get It
At present, 40 Smile on Wheels mobile hospital projects are running in 17 states, reaching over 500,000 families in 800 villages.
Live Panel Discussion: India’s Progress & Challenges Towards Quality Healthcare
Where does India stand with regards to meeting UN’s 3rd Sustainable Development Goal of making healthcare accessible and affordable to all of its citizens by 2030 and what can we do to ensure that we improve our health indicators in the next 10 years?
Goal 4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all
Just Going to School Is Not Enough. Here’s What Our Kids Need to Truly Learn
According to a recent report by both government and private organisations, today in rural areas there is more than 96.5% enrollment in primary schools, and all over the country, it's around 88%.
Educating The Underprivileged
Make a Difference stepped in when Samuel needed their help the most. He’s now currently pursuing his BSC in Radiography at Baptist College of Nursing and Allied Healthcare free of cost thanks to M.A.D.
Leaving No One Behind: Here’s the Kind of Education That Can Transform India
An equitable, inclusive and robust education system is the bare minimum that India needs to provide to its population. Here's how this can be effectively and efficiently be done.
Tackling education inequity
Here’s how access to inspiring books gave a new lease a life to a 14-year-old girl who didn’t have any learning opportunities; all thanks to the volunteers at Teach For India.
When ‘Snakes and Ladders’ Stops Being Just a Game, Young Lives Are Transformed
"Classrooms become more exciting for children when lessons are presented to them through stories, folklore, songs, games, and hands-on activities. Not only does this make it easier for them to understand the subject, but it also increases the students' attention spans."
Live Panel Discussion: India’s Progress & Challenges Towards Quality Healthcare
Where does India stand with regards to meeting UN’s 4th Sustainable Development Goal of making education accessible and affordable to all of its citizens by 2030 and what can we do to ensure that we make education more inclusive in the next 10 years?