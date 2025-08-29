Help us grow
our Positive Movement
We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of positivity, we want to change India – one story at a time. It is essential for a country like ours to have a voice that celebrates unsung heroes, gives a platform for changemakers, inspires millions of people.
All this is of course difficult and expensive. While we do have advertising revenues, they usually aren’t enough to cover the costs of bringing all these stories to you.
So, if you read us and like us and want this positive stories movement to grow, then do consider supporting us.
Select Your Contribution
Every little bit counts towards creating positive change! Join us in supporting The Better India, a platform that promotes positive news and stories of impact. Your contribution can help us continue to inspire and spread positivity. Together, let's make a difference and create a brighter future!
Please read these FAQs before contributing.
₹ 201
Be the change you wish to see in the world - support positive news today!
Contribute
₹ 501
Small acts of kindness can create a ripple effect of positivity. Contribute now!
Contribute
₹ 1001
Empower change, promote good news. Your contribution matters.
Contribute
Flexible
You can contribute according to your own choice and budget
Contribute
Each and every contribution is important to us! Checkout some of the large-scale impacts we created through empowering and uplifting stories.
#TransformAVillage
Transformed the lives of villagers of Pimpaldhara by providing solar electricity and drinking water.
#Savefarmerfamilies
35 Farmer Widows set up their own sustainable businesses in just 3 days.
#SignalShala
Identified families and children staying at Teen Hath Naka signal in Thane and raise awareness and funds for India's first Signal School.
You must have a Question ?
Thank you for your interest in supporting The Better India. Here are some frequently asked questions that you might find helpful before making your contribution.
If you still have question about us, don't hesitate to Contact Us
Is The Better India a not-for-profit?
No. We are a for-profit, private limited company. The Better India is a property owned by Vikara Media Private Limited, a company registered in India.
What are your sources of funding?
- We have received equity investments from a group of angel investors in 2015 and institutional investors in 2019.
- We work with companies to get advertisements and sponsorship for our content
Why do you still require readers to contribute?
We are on a mission to become every Indian’s daily dose of inspirational & positive stories – thereby driving a large-scale change in the collective conscience of our nation. In order to make this happen, the above listed sources of funds help us.
But we also run many social-impact campaigns every month – ranging from fighting drought, funding urban slum schools, helping farmers and more. Your support helps us to do more content and more such impact-driven campaigns!
Your contributions help us to invest in more talent, more technology and thus do ‘better’ stories and eventually – make India believe in itself as a nation.
Do I get a tax exemption when I contribute to The Better India?
No. Since we are a for-profit company, you do not get a tax exemption. What you do get though is a receipt confirming your payment.
I want to make a larger contribution. Can I?
Firstly, thank you! And yes, you can indeed! Click here to make a contribution of your choice.