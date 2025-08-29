Authors

The Better India Presents - Spotlight 2018

Ordinary folks whose extraordinary and inspiring actions have made the world stand up to take note. Join us in honouring 50 heroes, whose brilliant path to a better future deserves all the spotlight we can shine on them!

Meet the Earth Heroes

Earth Heroes, 2018: Meet the Path-Breaking Indians Saving Our Planet

They are not the heroes we deserve, but the ones we need, especially at a time when our insatiable needs are eradicating almost all large forms of life on the planet.

Meet the Revolutionary Educationists

Revolutionary Educationists, 2018: Brilliant Indians Reshaping The Face of Education!

As the year-end approaches, The Better India honours these individuals who are transforming the lives of thousands of students across the country.

Meet the 10 Civil Servants Who Made 2018 Better With Their Brilliant Initiatives

Unwilling to be stifled by red-tapism, these 10 dedicated civil servants went above and beyond their duty in 2018 to change India for the better.

10 Brilliant Women Who Smashed Stereotypes & Empowered Thousands in 2018

Here are the 10 wonder women of India that we would like to honour with The Better India Spotlight, 2018.

The 10 Extraordinary Stories of Everyday Indians That Inspired Us All in 2018

The actions of these outstanding everyday heroes truly epitomise the values that drive The Better India forward!

