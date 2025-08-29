Boats anchored at Varanasi Only 3 copies left.

Photograph. Printed on Canvas & mounted on Wood. INR 4,100. Free Shipping across India.

To buy, fill this form and we will get in touch:

About the Photograph

This photograph was taken on the banks of the Ganges at Varanasi in 2013. It will be delivered to you by printing it on canvas which in turn is mounted on a wooden support. You can easily hang this on your favourite wall at home or office. The print on canvas gives it a unique feel unlike a normal photo frame.

About the Artist



Veeral Parekh is a graduate of the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath College of Fine Arts. With a degree in visual arts, he has been capturing the different nuances of India for over 5 years now.

Why Should You Order?

Simple answer - It's a great photograph and looks fabulous when printed on canvas!

Need more reasons? Here are three:

90% of the proceeds from this sale go to the artist and 10% are retained by us for our operational costs.

Details of Product and How to Buy

Dimensions: 3 feet (width) x 1 feet (height)

Price: INR 4,100 all inclusive (Free Shipping across India)

Restrictions: Limited 3 copies available.

