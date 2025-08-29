School of Hope & Empowerment

In India, 320 million children have been affected by school closures caused by the Covid pandemic. While many of these children are learning online, an even larger number of them do not have access to online lessons, and yet another subsect of them may never return to a formal education system. Studies reveal that up to 20 per cent of girls may not return to school at all.

In our next phase of The School of Hope and Empowerment, we launch the Bihar Chapter, where S.H.E as a digital medium, aims to inspire young adults prone to socio-cultural barriers that prevent them from continuing in the education system. S.H.E. will work towards creating a mindset nudge by motivating young adults and their caretakers through a series of inspirational stories of women, who have accomplished their dreams, and pay special emphasis to education as an enabler.