Sanitation For All

Clean Water For Every Indian
Toilets For Every Indian
Hygenic Living Conditions
Last-mile obstacles stand in the way of improving sanitation in rural India. But this engineer is making it possible to have clean drinking water and community toilets anywhere in the country.
Did you know that it's almost impossible to build traditional water toilets in many parts of India? So this man came up with these waterless toilets and set up a model ODF village. Here's how.
Sanitation in urban India comes with its unique set of challenges. Vandalism and neglect lead to unusable public toilets and filthy localities. Watch how Mayank and Megha Midha tackle these through innovative solutions!
Over the last 40 years, this man has reformed the face of sanitation in the Nilgiris. These villages were once filthy due to open defecation. Now, they upcycle human refuse into co-compost for their lush plantations. Watch how he made this possible.
Everyone has the right to dignified sanitation. But women in Indian cities struggle to find clean public toilets. To cater to their needs, Ulka Sadalkar and Rajeev Kher convert old buses into swanky restrooms, complete with diaper changing stations and nursing areas. Here's a sneak peek!
Infrastructure
Meet the heroes who are creating a scalable sanitation infrastructure in India to fight the practice of open defecation and use of unsafe sanitation facilities.
Women Forest Officer
Dedicated Woman Forest Officer Singlehandedly Built 497 Toilets in Tribal Colonies!
Ladhak's Dry Toilets
When Tradition Triumphs Modernity: Ladakh’s Dry Toilets
Earn From Toilets
IAS Officers’ Brainwave Helps Pune Villagers Earn Lakhs from Their Toilets!
Improving Health of Kids!
Agra Govt School Harvests Over 1 Lakh Litres of Rain/Year, Improves Health of Kids!
Innovation
Many brilliant minds in India are solving the sanitation challenge with breakthrough innovations that are practical, cost-effective and replicable.
Awareness
Meet the changemakers who are driving behavioral change by creating awareness about the importance of adequate, equitable, and safely managed sanitation for all.