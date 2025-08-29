Authors

Sanitation For All

#SanitationForAll

Clean Water For Every Indian

#SanitationForAll

Toilets For Every Indian

#SanitationForAll

Hygenic Living Conditions

We present stories of those who are driving change holistically in the space of sanitation with innovation & perseverance and making ‘Sanitation For All’ a reality in India. This goal requires multidimensional and systemic solutions to ensure that the “sanitation value chain” is effectively addressed.
Last-mile obstacles stand in the way of improving sanitation in rural India. But this engineer is making it possible to have clean drinking water and community toilets anywhere in the country.

Did you know that it’s almost impossible to build traditional water toilets in many parts of India? So this man came up with these waterless toilets and set up a model ODF village. Here’s how.

Sanitation in urban India comes with its unique set of challenges. Vandalism and neglect lead to unusable public toilets and filthy localities. Watch how Mayank and Megha Midha tackle these through innovative solutions!

Over the last 40 years, this man has reformed the face of sanitation in the Nilgiris. These villages were once filthy due to open defecation. Now, they upcycle human refuse into co-compost for their lush plantations. Watch how he made this possible.

Everyone has the right to dignified sanitation. But women in Indian cities struggle to find clean public toilets. To cater to their needs, Ulka Sadalkar and Rajeev Kher convert old buses into swanky restrooms, complete with diaper changing stations and nursing areas. Here’s a sneak peek!

Infrastructure

Meet the heroes who are creating a scalable sanitation infrastructure in India to fight the practice of open defecation and use of unsafe sanitation facilities.

infrastructure image

Sanitation Infrastructure: Ideas in Action

Women Forest Officer

Dedicated Woman Forest Officer Singlehandedly Built 497 Toilets in Tribal Colonies!

Ladhak's Dry Toilets

When Tradition Triumphs Modernity: Ladakh’s Dry Toilets

Earn From Toilets

IAS Officers’ Brainwave Helps Pune Villagers Earn Lakhs from Their Toilets!

Improving Health of Kids!

Agra Govt School Harvests Over 1 Lakh Litres of Rain/Year, Improves Health of Kids!

Gifted 107 Toilets to a Village!

300 Mumbai Students Worked Every Sunday for 2 Years & Gifted 107 Toilets to a Village!

Innovation

Many brilliant minds in India are solving the sanitation challenge with breakthrough innovations that are practical, cost-effective and replicable.

infrastructure image

Innovation: Ideas in Action

Awareness

Meet the changemakers who are driving behavioral change by creating awareness about the importance of adequate, equitable, and safely managed sanitation for all.

infrastructure image

Awareness : Ideas in Action

