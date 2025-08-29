Authors

Reach For Better

header banner

About Reach For Better

In life, you’re always striving for more. But the question really is, how do you turn ambition into achievement?

Franklin Templeton Investments and The Better India will showcase extraordinary stories that answer this very question and shed light on simple life values that can help us Reach For Better.

First Look | Reach For Better

Advertisment

Episode 1 – Stay Resilient

article image

Bar Dancer to Coastal Karnataka’s 1st Transgender RJ, Kajal’s Story Defines Sheer Grit!

Born male at birth in the village of Mandya, in Karnataka, even at the age of eight, Kajal knew she was different.

Read More →

Click here to share how being resilient has helped you #ReachForBetter to win exciting prizesRead the T&C of participation

Episode 2 – Step Up

article image

Self Taught & Visually Impaired, This 29-YO ‘Digital Guru’ Is a True Inspiration!

A fighter with a never-give-up attitude; he wishes for the government to equip the country with facilities akin to those abroad.

Read More →

Click here to share how consistently stepping up has helped you #ReachForBetter to win exciting prizesRead the T&C of participation

Episode 3 – Start Early

article image

No Battery, No Electricity: 15-YO’s Unique Garbage-Collection Cart Is Winning Awards!

When he tested the model on the school grounds, it was a raging success. From the district level of the Inspire Awards to the state and national level exhibitions, his invention won laurels.

Read More →

Click here to share how early start has helped you #ReachForBetter to win exciting prizesRead the T&C of participation

Episode 4 – Never Too Late To Begin

article image

Child Bride at 12, Mother at 13: How a Domestic Help Became a Bestselling Author!

“Writing gave me the identity I never had. It is my life.”

Read More →

Click here to share how despite late start you've managed to #ReachForBetter to win exciting prizesRead the T&C of participation

Episode 5 – Seek Guidance

article image

Here’s How One Man’s Unique Innovation is Transforming 40,000 Barren Acres

The underground reservoir can hold 40 million litres of water and can supply for as long as seven months.

Read More →

Click here to share how guidance has helped you #ReachForBetter to win exciting prizesRead the T&C of participation

Episode 6 – Have a Goal

article image

From Fetching Water for Re 1 to Earning Global Fame: A Kutch Woman’s Incredible Story

Pabiben’s story is a testimony to how setting a goal and working hard to attain it can make the biggest difference, not only to one’s own life but to the lives of an entire community.

Read More →

Click here to share how having a defined goal has helped you #ReachForBetter to win exciting prizesRead the T&C of participation
gallery imagegallery imagegallery imagegallery imagegallery imagegallery image
gallery imagegallery imagegallery image

Follow us

  • social media
  • social media
  • social media
  • social media
  • social media
TBI Showcase