Episode 1 – Stay Resilient
Bar Dancer to Coastal Karnataka’s 1st Transgender RJ, Kajal’s Story Defines Sheer Grit!
Born male at birth in the village of Mandya, in Karnataka, even at the age of eight, Kajal knew she was different.
Episode 2 – Step Up
Self Taught & Visually Impaired, This 29-YO ‘Digital Guru’ Is a True Inspiration!
A fighter with a never-give-up attitude; he wishes for the government to equip the country with facilities akin to those abroad.
Episode 3 – Start Early
No Battery, No Electricity: 15-YO’s Unique Garbage-Collection Cart Is Winning Awards!
When he tested the model on the school grounds, it was a raging success. From the district level of the Inspire Awards to the state and national level exhibitions, his invention won laurels.
Episode 4 – Never Too Late To Begin
Child Bride at 12, Mother at 13: How a Domestic Help Became a Bestselling Author!
“Writing gave me the identity I never had. It is my life.”
Episode 5 – Seek Guidance
Here’s How One Man’s Unique Innovation is Transforming 40,000 Barren Acres
The underground reservoir can hold 40 million litres of water and can supply for as long as seven months.
Episode 6 – Have a Goal
From Fetching Water for Re 1 to Earning Global Fame: A Kutch Woman’s Incredible Story
Pabiben’s story is a testimony to how setting a goal and working hard to attain it can make the biggest difference, not only to one’s own life but to the lives of an entire community.
