‘Happy Furniture Projects’ is an impact initiative by The Better India & Pepperfry that aims to recognize NGOs that are building bridges to narrow the gap between individuals and opportunities.

These NGOs are working relentlessly for the betterment of countless Indians by providing them with education, safety, livelihood opportunities and more. Championing this initiative, Pepperfry has come forward not only to recognize these NGOs, but also to bring comfort into their lives by furnishing their needs from pepperfry.com