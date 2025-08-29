Authors

Path with Purpose is a campaign co-created by Accenture and The Better India to feature stories of organisations that are committed to responsible and ethical business practices— the ones that benefit society in several unique ways. These are businesses that choose to create an impact by taking conscious steps in the direction of:

  • Uplifting their people.
  • Strengthening their processes.
  • Innovating with their products.
  • Protecting the planet.

Ultimately, these are businesses that lead the way and go on to inspire others with their responsible actions. #PathWithPurpose is our way to honour such remarkable businesses for their exemplary work and to encourage several others to join the journey.

PEOPLE & PROCESSES

Businesses that are creating a truly inclusive workplace, accelerating equality for all and mobilising their human capital to drive social change.

Capita Connect

changing lives through financial empowerment

Avtar

A diversity and inclusion platform that helps women get a second shot at building their careers.

We’re celebrating the makers and creators, the planners and the dreamers because they’re the next generation of technology.

PLANET

Biome Environmental Solutions’ commitment to spreading sustainable living practices has paved the way to the possibility of living spaces that conserve nature.

Outback Havelock

An eco-luxury resort which was built using 5,00,000 recycled waste plastic

Apro Green Tech

Apro Green Tech's core venture aims to create sustainable and eco-friendly solutions to problems ailing the planet.

At Accenture, we’re making a greater good in the world around us by working together as social innovators.

PRODUCT

Businesses that are innovating for social impact, that are are fighting the good fight, and are inviting consumers to do the same using their products.

LaFabrica Craft

ReNew It

ReNew IT collects scrap computers and refurbishes them to be used again.

The Accenture Labs Tech4Good program brings together social and technology innovators to build cutting-edge solutions using exponential technologies

DRIVING POSITIVE CHANGE

Accenture’s position as a partner to many of the world’s leading businesses, organizations, and governments—and as the workplace of more than 500,000 people around the globe—affords us both an extraordinary opportunity and a tremendous responsibility to make a difference.

