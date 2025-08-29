Organic Certification Trademark and Bodies

What’s with the Certification?

Organic Products must conform to the standards laid down by the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), which are available on APEDA website.

A farm or product will be certified with the India Organic Certification Mark when it complies with NPOP standards. If the product you are buying has this logo, then it's certified organic!

But certified by who?

An “Accredited Certification Body” is recognized by the National Accreditation Body to certify organic products and grant the right to use the Certification Mark. (See these Accredited Certification Bodies in the slider below)

The Government of India recognizes various accreditation agencies, including Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

This certification provided under NPOP is recognized by the European Commission, Switzerland, and the USDA.

Source