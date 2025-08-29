Authors

What Is It About?

DBS Bank India and The Better India have come together to launch the #NotInstaworthy challenge — a chance for you to use your Instagram feed for good and take steps towards achieving Zero Food Waste! In a world where memorable eating experiences are judged based on how ‘Instaworthy’ the photos are, we invite you to turn the tables on food waste and share pictures of hacks to reuse leftovers, grow a kitchen garden or preserve food. Your next food pic can do more than just look pretty- it can spread awareness about the need to reduce food wastage and change mindsets about what’s considered #NotInstaworthy.

FULL BINS, EMPTY STOMACHS.

Nearly 40% of the food produced in India is lost or wasted every year due to an inefficient supply chain.

Share Your Food Saving Hacks And Win A Hamper!

Gotta post that ‘perfect’ pic on Insta? Well, here’s the truth – all food is quite precious. If that sounds obvious, then why is that one-third of all the food we produce in the world is wasted? 42% of this happens right in our homes. This has got to change. What do you do with the food waste in your kitchen? Those tea leaves, the extra peels, the veggie stems, etc.? Have ways of making a wealth of that waste? Tell us all about it by posting your hacks on Instagram with #NotInstaWorthy

Towards Zero Food Waste

How a team of innovators funded by DBS Bank India is empowering farmers, reducing food waste, skilling female entrepreneurs, and improving the environment.

FROM #NotInstaWorthy TO ‘GRAMMING FOR GOOD

Put your Instagram feed to good use and take part in a challenge that matters. Share a post on Instagram of how you reduce food waste, preserve food or grow you own! Stand a chance to be one of 10 lucky winners that take home a Zero Food Waste hamper.

