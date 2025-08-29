Rose Gastler came to India for a short research project and joined a non profit organisation in Jharkhand. She was deeply inspired by the girls associated with the organisation and their motivation to learn and work hard. Understanding that sports can build confidence and skill, she decided to stay back and help them achieve their dreams by opening a sports school.

Realising the potential of the Internet, Sairee Chahal, a technological entrepreneur, decided she wanted to create opportunities for other women as well. She understood the need for an online space where women could speak their minds, and hence created a social media platform.

Growing up in a small village in Karnataka, Ashwini experienced first-hand the lack of opportunities for young women in rural India. Having defied the convention and expectations of her family and village, today she works full time transforming children’s technological education in villages like her own. She shares her stories with New Realities, a 360-degree film series that gives you a glimpse of the world of ten young women who are leading the conversation around the burning issues of today.