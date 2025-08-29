Authors

New Is Doing Good . NEW IS MAKING A DIFFERENCE.

new is doing good logo

New is Doing Good is a series that showcases how skills training helps increase employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for individuals.

Watch how Accenture is skilling India’s marginalised and underserved communities for the digital economy. Featured here are beneficiaries who have been positively impacted and now have a better chance to livelihoods.

article image

Skilling Can Change Lives: This Org Has Helped Over 2 Lakh Students Chase Their Dreams!

The fifth edition of National Employability Report 2015-16 found that over 80 per cent of engineers in India remain unemployable. One of the reasons for this is a significant gap in skills imparted by our educational institutions and what is expected from the industry.

Skilling India’s Youth for the digital economy: Shivaraj’s story

article image

How Homemakers Turning Into Entrepreneurs Is Keeping K’taka Villagers Healthy!

Maya Health is giving women an opportunity to become entrepreneurs and improve the health of their communities while also providing an essential service to residents.

Creating Women Entrepreneurs: Shubha’s story

article image

How Skills Are Turning the Wheel of Fortune for India’s Marginalised Youth!

The Foundation focuses on skilling youth in smaller towns and providing them with access to productive jobs to enhance their livelihood.

Skilling for the Digital Age: Sarvari Parveen’s story

article image

This Simple Step Is Giving a Whole New Freedom to Rural Women in 6 States

Reaching out to over 42,000 people, READ India is an organisation that believes in empowering rural communities to alleviate global poverty.

Digital Skilling for Rural Community: Manjula’s story

article image

Enable Vaani: Inspiration for the Differently-Abled Now Just a Phone Call Away!

All a user has to do to use Enable Vaani is give a missed call on a designated number, and EnAble India will be at their service.

Creating an inclusive world: Mahantesh’s story

article image

Can Jobs in Retail Stores Empower the Differently Abled? Pankh Shows it Can!

Accenture supports TRRAIN’S PANKH project which aims to train people with disabilities and provide them with employment opportunities in the retail industry.

Building an inclusive world: Story of Two brothers

