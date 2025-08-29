Authors

#MGChangemakers

DRIVING INDIA INTO THE FUTURE

The 2018 Edition of MG Changemakers is a series that aims to recognize India’s women who are breaking a new ground every day, and making a difference in the lives of countless others through sheer courage, determination and grit.

These women are setting an unparalleled example of what women can achieve by challenging the status quo, thereby creating immeasurable impact in society.

These women, like many other who are working behind the scenes, who are yet to be recognised are true changemakers. These are the women who are Driving India Into The Future.

Episode 1 – Transforming Lives With A Paintbrush

From Ostracised Teen to Trans Icon: The Incredibly Inspiring Journey of Kalki!

A double postgraduate-degree holder with one degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and another in International Relations, this once-troubled teenager moved to work with a multinational company.

Read More

Episode 2 – The 21-Year Journey Of Change

Kerala’s ‘Cycle Didi’, Who has Brought Extraordinary Change to Bihar’s Most Downtrodden

Her NGO, Nari Gunjan is active in five districts of Bihar and works through 850 Self-Help Groups, which run anganwadis, school dropout and adult education programmes.

Read More

Episode 3 – EVERY RUPEE COUNTS

With Rs 15 Loans, She Is Helping Over 200,000 Rural Women Achieve Their Dreams!

From empowering women to making them more confident and self-dependent, Mann Deshi has played a crucial role in the lives of rural women.

Read More

Episode 4 – WHEN SILENCE SPEAKS

This Amazing Woman Is Weaving a Better Future for Hundreds of Naga Women

Sustainable farming, women empowerment and a revolution of change — Monisha Behal changed the fate of this sleepy Naga village!

Read More

Episode 5 – THE YOUNG GAMECHANGER

India’s Youngest Sarpanch, This One-Woman Army Took On Patriarchy to Ensure Development!

Her extensive efforts in the area of effective waste management, repairing roads into the villages and setting up street lights have also earned her praise.

Read More

Episode 6 – GIVING LIFE A CHANCE

For India’s Poorest, This Padmashri Has Been a Ray of Hope for 30 Years Now!

It’s been 30 years since Dr Rani Bang and her husband, Dr Abhay Bang, dedicated their lives to the social and educational upliftment of the lowest of the low, in Maharashtra’s tribal district of Gadchiroli.

Read More

Diversity at MG

As part of its commitment towards gender diversity, MG Motor India has successfully integrated 31% women employees in its workforce; as it gears up to start production of MG HECTOR, its first SUV, from its Halol manufacturing facility in Q2 2019.

Significantly enhancing the employment of women in the automotive space, MG Motor India has set a benchmark in terms of gender-equality in its workforce by making efforts towards training and recruiting local talent from the state.

The carmaker’s Halol plant records the highest proportion of female workers at the shop floor level. The carmaker’s first vehicle to be produced in India – the highly anticipated SUV HECTOR, will have significant contribution from the female workforce of MG Motor India. Nearly 31% of its 1,200 overall employees are women, which is the highest in the automotive industry.

