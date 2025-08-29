DRIVING INDIA INTO THE FUTURE
#MGChangemakers
The 2018 Edition of MG Changemakers is a series that aims to recognize India’s women who are breaking a new ground every day, and making a difference in the lives of countless others through sheer courage, determination and grit.
These women are setting an unparalleled example of what women can achieve by challenging the status quo, thereby creating immeasurable impact in society.
These women, like many other who are working behind the scenes, who are yet to be recognised are true changemakers. These are the women who are Driving India Into The Future.
Diversity at MG
As part of its commitment towards gender diversity, MG Motor India has successfully integrated 31% women employees in its workforce; as it gears up to start production of MG HECTOR, its first SUV, from its Halol manufacturing facility in Q2 2019.
Significantly enhancing the employment of women in the automotive space, MG Motor India has set a benchmark in terms of gender-equality in its workforce by making efforts towards training and recruiting local talent from the state.
The carmaker’s Halol plant records the highest proportion of female workers at the shop floor level. The carmaker’s first vehicle to be produced in India – the highly anticipated SUV HECTOR, will have significant contribution from the female workforce of MG Motor India. Nearly 31% of its 1,200 overall employees are women, which is the highest in the automotive industry.