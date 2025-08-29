CHANGING LIVES THROUGH INNOVATION
About MG Changemakers Season 3
TRAILER
The Journey Continues
PODCAST
"Happiness for many is about enjoying the moment. But for me, it's about helping other people become self-reliant so they can give wings to their dreams."
Episode
1
"It came as a total surprise when I learnt that deaf find it difficult to comprehend text. I knew that I had to do something to bridge this gap."
Episode
2
Episode
3
From being married off at the age of 12, when she did not know how to read or write, to becoming the first Dalit member of the Editor’s Guild of India — this is an inspiring journey of grit and passion. Meet Kavitha Devi, founder of Khabar Lahariya, an all-women rural news network that is constantly creating change in Uttar Pradesh.
Episode
4
I believe that public spaces and active streets are the soul of any city. Why shouldn't women enjoy them with total freedom and not have to feel scared everytime they step out?
Episode
5
What started as a childhood dream of building cars has now brought these two sisters on an innovative path — one that could help make the future of vehicles truly electric
Episode
6
KERALA ECO-INNOVATOR UPCYCLES PPE SCRAP, MAKES 700 MATTRESSES FOR COVID CENTRES
KERALA ECO-INNOVATOR UPCYCLES PPE SCRAP, MAKES 700 MATTRESSES FOR COVID CENTRES With her eco-friendly mattresses, Lakshmi Menon aimed resolve two pressing issues – waste management and lack of bedding at many COVID centres
PUNE DUO’S STARTUP CREATES VIRTUAL TV, LIBRARY TO EDUCATE 12,000 DEAF PEOPLE
Pune-based startup, Bleetech Innovations, is aiding people with hearing impairments attain quality education that doesn't focus on oralism, speech therapy or lip-reading.
IIT PROF DESIGNS OVER 200 BACKPACKS WITH SOLAR LIGHTS TO HELP KIDS IN VILLAGES STUDY
Charu Monga, professor at IIT Guwahati, shares how she created the solar-powered waterproof backpacks 'Jugnu', using recycled plastic.
THIS WOMAN WAS MARRIED OFF AT 12. TODAY SHE RUNS AN ALL-WOMEN RURAL NEWS NETWORK
Kavita Devi runs Khabar Lahariya, a digital rural news network, with a team of 30 women reporters. She is the only dalit member of the Editor's Guild of India.
THIS APP IS HELPING 1 LAKH WOMEN ACROSS 16 COUNTRIES TAKE THE SAFEST ROUTE HOME
Delhi-based Kalpana Vishwanath launched Safetipin, a crowdsourcing app where a user can login and submit key information regarding streets, and how safe they are to use. The app has also reached cities such as Bogota, Hanoi, Manila, Bengaluru, Dhaka, Nairobi, and many other urban spaces.
ODISHA SISTERS PLAN TO MAKE EV BATTERIES FROM CROP RESIDUE, CUT COST BY UP TO 40%
Watch how these sisters, Nikita and Nishita Baliarsingh from Odisha, launched Nexus Powers in 2019, with an aim to build electric vehicles by replacing lithium ones with crop residue in the batteries.