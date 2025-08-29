The Better India & Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) have partnered together to share stories of resilience — of people who are inspiring the youth with their innovations, unique career paths, and the ability to achieve excellence in their fields.

MREI offers quality education across genres with institutions like Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Manav Rachna University, and more. Social work and innovation are synonymous to Manav Rachna’s culture and every associated member there is responsible for contributing to society in their own ways. They do this with the help of a dedicated Manav Rachna Innovation and Incubation Centre and a culture of entrepreneurship on campus. Additionally, each student at Manav Rachna has to dedicate a specific number of hours to social work.