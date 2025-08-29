This Saturday, learn all about starting your very own podcast -- while also helping hundreds of migrant labourers, daily wage earners and frontline workers.

What is Let's Podcast?

Here’s inviting all of you to join a 1.5-hour-long session to learn all about starting a podcast from Chhavi Sachdev — One of India's only radio journalists (NPR, PRI & BBC) & founder of the podcast production house, Sonologue.

Chhavi Sachdev

Is podcasting for you? What do you need to start a podcast? An idea? A device? A voice? What else? If you’ve considered starting a podcast, you’re not alone. Just in the months of lockdown, the number of podcast makers and listeners has crossed new milestones; there are over a million podcasts in the Apple podcasts lists. But what does it take to produce one? This workshop with the expert podcaster Chhavi Sachdev will teach you all you need to know to start your own podcast. We’ll go over the roadmap, the equipment, and the best part - we’ll open up the floor for all your questions about podcasting.

Not in India but want to participate?

No worries, we’ve got you covered! Just write to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Let's Podcast’

Where is Let's Podcast happening?

It’s coming to you right at your home, on your screens. Just switch on your gadgets, get comfortable and join us.

When does the workshop begin?

4 pm to 5:30 pm, Saturday, June 27th. The registered participants will be provided with the link to join once the booking is done.

Who can attend?

Have you wanted to start a podcast since always but don’t know how to produce one? Are you looking for an expert to share their pro-tips on starting a podcast from scratch? Then this workshop is meant for you.



Why are you doing this?

Well, this is the best part. While you will get a chance to learn all about podcasting with an expert -- we will be able to use the proceeds from this session to support hundreds of migrant labourers, daily wage earners, and frontline workers who need our support in these times. All proceeds from this session will go towards #BetterTogether, a campaign by The Better India enabling civil service officers across the country to help the needy with essentials, ration kits, and prepared meals. Know more about the campaign here.

About Chhavi Sachdev

Chhavi Sachdev is the founder of Sonologue, India’s first podcasting production house; she’s also India’s oldest* podcaster (*in experience, not age, having started in 2008). She’s produced podcasts for herself (LSDcast, India’s first relationship podcast) as well as clients like the Tata Group, the Canadian Consulate General, and Bound India.

What Should I Come Prepared With

Just your passion to learn and a notebook to jot down your learnings during the session.