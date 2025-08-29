Advertisment

A Saturday dedicated to lots of fun, lots of magic, and a whole lot of learning -- while also helping hundreds of migrant labourers, daily wage earners and frontline workers.



What is Kids Karnival

Here’s inviting all kids above the age of 5 to join ‘Kids Karnival For a Cause’: a 2-hour-long session of uninterrupted fun with:

Vikram Sridhar

Listen on as the master storyteller immerses you into the mesmerising stories of people, animals, birds, trees and more. Here's to an hour of laughter and family fun.

WonderLabs

Learn how to create marble art with oil and water, and find out all about the chemistry behind some simple kitchen ingredients. Here's to having fun with science

Nakul Shenoy

Watch a magic show unfold right in front of you on your screens. Bonus, just for you - Nakul will open his box of secrets and teach you some magic tricks as well!

Registration Closed

Not in India but want to participate?

No worries, we’ve got you covered! Just write to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Kids Karnival’

Where is this Karnival happening?

It’s coming to you right at your home, on your screens. Just wake up, get comfortable and join us.

When does the fun begin?

11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, May 23.

Registered participants will be provided with the link to log in, a day before the Karnival.

Who can attend?

Open for kids and adults of all ages above 5

Why are you doing this?

Well, this is the best part (lovely parents & guardians, this is for you). While your kids will enjoy a couple of hours full of awesome stories, magic and fascinating experiments -- we will be able to use the proceeds from this session to support hundreds of migrant labourers, daily wage earners, and frontline workers who need our support in these times. All proceeds from this session will go towards #BetterTogether, a campaign by The Better India enabling civil service officers across the country to help the needy with essentials, ration kits, and prepared meals. Know more about the campaign here.

What Should I Come Prepared With

About Vikram Sridhar

Vikram combines his various interests and work over the years in his storytelling journey. Through folktales, he is trying to explore our rich heritage of oral literature which is slowly being lost and just sitting unread in books. He believes in storytelling as a strong medium of conservation, from nature to human relationships. A TEDx speaker, Vikram has spoken and performed in multiple prestigious conferences and workshops about the power of stories in our lives. When he’s not performing his stories, he is practising the rich folk singing traditions of our country.

About Nakul Shenoy

Nakul Shenoy is a magician, a sought-after corporate speaker and mystery entertainer based in Bengaluru, India. A globally-acclaimed mentalist and 10-time TEDx speaker, Nakul is the author of ‘Smart Course in Magic’.

About WonderLabs

Nitika Dial is the founder of WonderLab, an organization dedicated to developing a love for science in children by conducting exciting Science shows and amazing activities is herself a mother of a 4-year-old. She believes in the power of adding a few more elements into the growing years of children, which can provide them with a strong base to become future leaders.

What Should I Come Prepared With

For sessions with Vikram and Nakul: Just your desire to have fun, enjoy, laugh out loud, and relax.

For session with Wonderlabs:

