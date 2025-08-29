Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation

Jamnalal Bajaj, a stalwart of the freedom struggle, was a humanitarian, philanthropist, social reformer and a devoted follower of Mahatma Gandhi. So much so, that he was adopted by Mahatma Gandhi as his fifth son. He undertook pioneering work in the upliftment of the downtrodden, education of women, development of khadi and village industries, and more. To promote and propagate his vision, the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation which was established in 1977, instituted four Awards. The annual awards is the Foundation’s gratifying felicitation to those men and women involved at the grassroots level who are committed to inclusive development working in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s constructive work program and who have taken a vow to selflessly serve the people, their community and nation, at large.