Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation
Jamnalal Bajaj, a stalwart of the freedom struggle, was a humanitarian, philanthropist, social reformer and a devoted follower of Mahatma Gandhi. So much so, that he was adopted by Mahatma Gandhi as his fifth son. He undertook pioneering work in the upliftment of the downtrodden, education of women, development of khadi and village industries, and more. To promote and propagate his vision, the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation which was established in 1977, instituted four Awards. The annual awards is the Foundation’s gratifying felicitation to those men and women involved at the grassroots level who are committed to inclusive development working in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s constructive work program and who have taken a vow to selflessly serve the people, their community and nation, at large.Know More
CONSTRUCTIVE WORK
For contribution in any of or all the development areas of Mahatma Gandhi’s Constructive Programmes, to create a self-reliant community in rural India.READ MORE
APPLICATION OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
For contribution through adaptable, affordable, replicable appropriate grassroots technologies, which has resulted in economic, social and ecological development of rural people.READ MORE
WOMEN & CHILD WELFARE
Only to a woman.
For contribution towards education, skills training, healthcare, literacy, livelihood activities, holistic development, advocacy, etc. of women and children.READ MORE
INTERNATIONAL
Only to a foreign national.
For contribution, outside India in promoting Gandhian principles like vision of peace, non-violence, harmony of human life with nature and moral conscience.READ MORE