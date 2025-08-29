India’s First!
Presenting India's firsts - A weekly series that will showcase India's first achievements that you probably did not know about! Help us curate an interesting list every week with many lesser known facts like these. Send us an email at [email protected]
Dayala started his world tour on motorcycle from Vishakapatnam, Andhra pradesh. He rode around 5 continents, 14 countries and 47000 kms in a mere 18 months.
Rabindranath Tagore, recieved a nobel prize for his outstanding work in Literature. It was awarded in the year 1913.
