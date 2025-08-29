Authors

India's First

India’s First!

Presenting India's firsts - A weekly series that will showcase India's first achievements that you probably did not know about! Help us curate an interesting list every week with many lesser known facts like these. Send us an email at [email protected]

[siteorigin_widget class="WP_Widget_Media_Image"]
","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"

","after_title":"<\/h3>","widget_id":"widget-1-0-0"}}" />[/siteorigin_widget]

Dayala started his world tour on motorcycle from Vishakapatnam, Andhra pradesh. He rode around 5 continents, 14 countries and 47000 kms in a mere 18 months.

[siteorigin_widget class="WP_Widget_Media_Image"]
","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"

","after_title":"<\/h3>","widget_id":"widget-3-0-0"}}" />[/siteorigin_widget]

Rabindranath Tagore, recieved a nobel prize for his outstanding work in Literature. It was awarded in the year 1913.

[siteorigin_widget class="WP_Widget_Media_Image"]
","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"

","after_title":"<\/h3>","widget_id":"widget-5-0-0"}}" />[/siteorigin_widget]

The Kallanai dam was built in the 2nd century AD, by King Karikalan of the chola dynasty. The dam was then rebuilt by the British in the 19th century
[siteorigin_widget class="WP_Widget_Media_Image"]
","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"

","after_title":"<\/h3>","widget_id":"widget-7-0-0"}}" />[/siteorigin_widget]

Faria was born in Goa, and after winning the ms. Mumbai crown, she went on to win Eve's weekly miss India contest, before finally winning the title of Miss world.A
[siteorigin_widget class="WP_Widget_Media_Image"]
","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"

","after_title":"<\/h3>","widget_id":"widget-9-0-0"}}" />[/siteorigin_widget]

Bechendri pal is an Indian mountaineer, she belonged to a family of very moderate means. She is the living example of how there is no substitute for hardwork.
[siteorigin_widget class="WP_Widget_Media_Image"]
","after_widget":"<\/div>","before_title":"

","after_title":"<\/h3>","widget_id":"widget-11-0-0"}}" />[/siteorigin_widget]

TBI Showcase