12

Winners

₹ 6

Lakhs

India’s Biggest Rewards and Recognition Programme for Those Helping in the Fight Against COVID-19

ongoing pandemic has brought forward the bravest and the kindest amongst us. While the world battles an invisible and deadly enemy, these soldiers of humanity are at the forefront, leading the good fight, putting others before themselves.

To honour these unsung heroes and support them in their valiant efforts, The Better India has joined hands with the A.T. E Chandra Foundation to identify and award 12 of India’s COVID Soldiers across the country with Rs. 50,000* each.

India’s COVID Soldiers, 2021 is a continuation of India’s largest rewards and recognition programme organised by us in 2020.



Nominations Closed



Who are we looking for?

Food Warriors

Shelter Warriors

Covid Resource Volunteers

Frontline workers

Medical Warriors

Essential workers

Educators

Counselors

Any other outstanding Indians doing their own unique bit, putting others before themselves, in our battle against COVID-19.

How to Nominate:

Just fill in this simple form below to nominate yourself, individuals you know, organisation leaders, startup founders, or anyone you think worthy of recognition for their acts of kindness and bravery during this crisis. Nominees can be of any age but have to be Indian citizens. Multiple nominations are allowed.



Nominations Closed



Voting closed

Vote for India’s COVID Soldiers

Meet Our Winners

Chhitra Subramaniam

Arup Sengupta



Srini Swaminathan



Mathanmi Hungyo

Shraddha Shringarpure



Marzy Parakh

Meet the Jury

Dr. Gayathri Vasudevan

Executive Chairperson, LabourNet

Devika Mahadevan

Head of Strategy and Communication at Mann Deshi

Madhavan Narayanan

Editor, Journalist, Writer and Columnist

Pervin Varma

CRY

Trustee

Chetna Sinha

Mann Deshi Bank & Mann Deshi Foundation

Founder-Chairperson

Ashok Pamidi

NASSCOM Foundation

CEO

FAQ

Most frequent questions and answers

How are the winners selected?

Our judges are working with a meticulously designed scoring process through which they will look at a wide range of attributes. These include details on:

Level of difficulty to operate in the impacted geography

Requirements of the beneficiary group

Sustainability and longevity of the efforts

Frequency of the efforts/impact

Selflessness shown by the nominee

Innovation in the nominee’s intervention

Ability to scale the efforts

Ability to mobilise and inspire others

Each week, The Better India will collate the scores of the judges on shortlisted entries with the votes that we receive from our audience members. The winner will be announced based on specific weightage given to the scores and votes.

How will the winner receive the prize money?

The money will be transferred to the winner’s bank account through net banking. Once shortlisted, our team will get in touch with the nominees to confirm their details.

What percentage of tax will be deducted from the prize money?

The prize money will be transferred to the winner’s account post a 31.02% TDS deduction

Can I nominate someone living outside India?

The award is open only for those who are currently residing in India.

Can I nominate an organisation or NGO?

We understand that efforts can be collaborative. However, India’s COVID Soldier Awards will be awarded to individuals only. These individuals may be a part of an organisation, either as a founder/driver of the initiative, or even implementing work on the ground.

Can I nominate more than one COVID Soldier?

Yes. However, please send in only one nomination per person.

Meet Our Winners 2020

Chhitra Subramaniam



Arup Sengupta



Srini Swaminathan



Mathanmi Hungyo



Shraddha Shringarpure



Marzy Parakh

Meet the Jury 2020

Ramakrishna NK

Rang De

Co-Founder and Director,

Neel Ghose

Robin Hood Army

Founder,

Dr. Megha Bhargava (IRS)

Deputy Commissioner Income Tax - Mumbai

Paul Basil

Menterra Ventures

Co-Founder & Partner

