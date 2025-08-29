12
Winners
₹ 6
Lakhs
India’s Biggest Rewards and Recognition Programme for Those Helping in the Fight Against COVID-19
ongoing pandemic has brought forward the bravest and the kindest amongst us. While the world battles an invisible and deadly enemy, these soldiers of humanity are at the forefront, leading the good fight, putting others before themselves.
To honour these unsung heroes and support them in their valiant efforts, The Better India has joined hands with the A.T. E Chandra Foundation to identify and award 12 of India’s COVID Soldiers across the country with Rs. 50,000* each.
India’s COVID Soldiers, 2021 is a continuation of India’s largest rewards and recognition programme organised by us in 2020.
Who are we looking for?
Food Warriors
Shelter Warriors
Covid Resource Volunteers
Frontline workers
Medical Warriors
Essential workers
Educators
Counselors
Any other outstanding Indians doing their own unique bit, putting others before themselves, in our battle against COVID-19.
How to Nominate:
Just fill in this simple form below to nominate yourself, individuals you know, organisation leaders, startup founders, or anyone you think worthy of recognition for their acts of kindness and bravery during this crisis. Nominees can be of any age but have to be Indian citizens. Multiple nominations are allowed.
Voting closed
Vote for India’s COVID Soldiers
[COVID_WARRIORS]
Meet Our Winners
[COVID_AWARD_WINNERS]
Previous
Next
Meet the Jury
Dr. Gayathri Vasudevan
Executive Chairperson, LabourNet
Devika Mahadevan
Head of Strategy and Communication at Mann Deshi
Madhavan Narayanan
Editor, Journalist, Writer and Columnist
Pervin Varma
CRY
Trustee
Chetna Sinha
Mann Deshi Bank & Mann Deshi Foundation
Founder-Chairperson
Ashok Pamidi
NASSCOM Foundation
CEO
FAQ
Most frequent questions and answers
How are the winners selected?
Our judges are working with a meticulously designed scoring process through which they will look at a wide range of attributes. These include details on:
- Level of difficulty to operate in the impacted geography
- Requirements of the beneficiary group
- Sustainability and longevity of the efforts
- Frequency of the efforts/impact
- Selflessness shown by the nominee
- Innovation in the nominee’s intervention
- Ability to scale the efforts
- Ability to mobilise and inspire others
Each week, The Better India will collate the scores of the judges on shortlisted entries with the votes that we receive from our audience members. The winner will be announced based on specific weightage given to the scores and votes.
How will the winner receive the prize money?
The money will be transferred to the winner’s bank account through net banking. Once shortlisted, our team will get in touch with the nominees to confirm their details.
What percentage of tax will be deducted from the prize money?
The prize money will be transferred to the winner’s account post a 31.02% TDS deduction
Can I nominate someone living outside India?
The award is open only for those who are currently residing in India.
Can I nominate an organisation or NGO?
We understand that efforts can be collaborative. However, India’s COVID Soldier Awards will be awarded to individuals only. These individuals may be a part of an organisation, either as a founder/driver of the initiative, or even implementing work on the ground.
Can I nominate more than one COVID Soldier?
Yes. However, please send in only one nomination per person.
Meet Our Winners 2020
[COVID_AWARD_WINNERS]
Previous
Next
Meet the Jury 2020
Ramakrishna NK
Rang De
Co-Founder and Director,
Neel Ghose
Robin Hood Army
Founder,
Dr. Megha Bhargava (IRS)
Deputy Commissioner Income Tax - Mumbai
Paul Basil
Menterra Ventures
Co-Founder & Partner
Chetna Sinha
Mann Deshi Bank & Mann Deshi Foundation
Founder-Chairperson
Ashok Pamidi
NASSCOM Foundation
CEO
Pervin Varma
CRY
Trustee