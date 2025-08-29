#IndiaRemembers is a series by The Better India where we place the spotlight on those who have lost their lives to COVID-19, and the difference they made in the lives of their loved ones and friends. These are people who should and will be remembered by all of us, not as statistics, but as people who belonged to someone.Here, we will get together to share their stories and celebrate their lives — their memories, dreams, aspirations, likes, dislikes and more. Because #IndiaRemembers.If you know of someone who lost their life to COVID-19, and if you would be willing to share their memories with us, please write to [email protected] with the subject India Remembers.