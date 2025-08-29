India Innovates
Season 1 of India Innovates was watched by over 100 million people across 15 countries worldwide! We are now ready to launch Season 2 - which will focus on innovations that are truly transformational.
Season 1
Watch 6 episodes of Season 1 below.
An initiative of Marico Innovation Foundation, Black Ticket Films and The Better India.
Episode 6: The Lost Voices
Meet Dr. Rao - The man who has invented a Rs. 50 device to give throat cancer patients their voice again!
Episode 5: Sanket by Agatsa
A credit-card sized invention provides an in-depth analysis of ECG reports when a person places his/her thumbs on the device. All it takes is 15 seconds! This device is validated by more than 500 doctors and is known to be 98% accurate.
Episode 4: Edible Cutlery
This edible cutlery is a perfect alternative to harmful disposable cutlery, it is not only environmentally safe but also enriched with nutritious ingredients.
Episode 3: Avanti Fellows
Only 1 out of 9 students in India joins a college. And every year only 10,000 of 1.3 Million applicants make it to the IITs. Avanti was setup to allow children to get quality education and preparation at a price that most children in our country can afford.
Episode 2: Tyrelessly
With an aim to safely dispose end-of-life tyres, 16-year old Anubhav Wadhwa is on a mission and this is his story!
Episode 1: SmartCane
Most of us have seen visually impaired people walk using a white cane. What the white cane doesn't detect, however, is any obstruction that is above the waist. This leads to frequent upper body injuries. SmartCane is an incredible innovation addressing this and making it easier for visually impaired people to navigate through their daily life.