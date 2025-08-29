Since 1998, HCL has been leading the conservation and promotion of Indian classical music through the HCL Concerts platform, now present in 11 cities across India and the US. Last year, when HCL Digital Concerts was launched as a platform exclusively for relatively unknown but talented artists, they started stumbling upon some unique, touching and inspiring stories from across the country. Stories of struggle, triumph, commitment and dreams — and it is these stories that HCL and The Better India are highlighting here, with the aim to inspire artists across the country and give them a platform to share their talent with the world.