Join Gardening for Good

This Sunday, learn all about becoming an awesome gardener -- while also helping hundreds of migrant labourers, daily wage earners and frontline workers.



What is Gardening for Good?

Here’s inviting all of you to join a 2.5-hour-long session on some pro tips and tricks that can make your home garden flourish.

Vinayak Garg

Getting your plants ready for the monsoon season? This session will help you understand that plants, just like humans, also have different needs and have to be cared for differently during different seasons.

Vani Murthy

Learn to compost your valuable kitchen waste at home while watching a demo by Vani. You will learn two methods of composting and understand all about the components of waste and the benefits of composting for your garden

Nisha Bhimaiah

Learn how to start an organic kitchen herb garden including growing culinary, aromatic and medicinal herbs. You will also learn about the best kinds of herbs to grow and the challenges that you may face when growing them.

Not in India but want to participate?

No worries, we’ve got you covered! Just write to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Gardening for Good’

Where is Gardening for Good happening?

It’s coming to you right at your home, on your screens. Just switch on your gadgets, get comfortable and join us.

When does the workshop begin?

3 pm to 5:30 pm, Sunday, June 7th. The registered participants will be provided with the link to join once the booking is done.

Who can attend?

This lockdown got you thinking about picking up a new hobby or tending more to your garden? Then this workshop is for you.



Why are you doing this?

Well, this is the best part. While you will enjoy a couple of hours learning about growing awesome home gardens and interacting with our experts -- we will be able to use the proceeds from this session to support hundreds of migrant labourers, daily wage earners, and frontline workers who need our support in these times. All proceeds from this session will go towards #BetterTogether, a campaign by The Better India enabling civil service officers across the country to help the needy with essentials, ration kits, and prepared meals. Know more about the campaign here.

About Vani Murthy

What Should I Come Prepared With

Vinayak Garg is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and founder of LazyGardener, a startup which was started with the aim to provide innovative and easy gardening solutions to urban gardeners. Vinayak built LazyGardener with a focus on creating an engaged community of urban and home gardeners through online and offline events. Within a year, LazyGardener has amassed an active and growing community of gardeners.

An avid composter and urban farmer, Vani Murthy is the founding member of Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT) in Bengaluru, an organization that has run successful campaigns across the city. She is also the founding member of WeCare for Malleswaram and Clean Green Workshops. She is a recipient of numerous prestigious awards as well as a speaker at notable platforms including INK and TEDx Bengaluru. On her terrace, Vani carries out several different kinds of composting and scrupulously documents each process. Her reputation as a composting expert has spread her afield, with people approaching her to learn the skill. Her dream is to see every household take up composting and send their dry waste for recycling. Generating loads of compost led Vani to start growing vegetables on her terrace and balcony. She has grown over 50 types of vegetables and greens.

With a varied exposure and experience for over 17 years in the field of training and mentoring, Nisha Bhimaiah works in different areas and is associated with primary schools, institutions and enterprises as a part-time consultant and facilitator. Being a Green Crusader, a farmer by birth, an avid environmentalist and an artist, Nisha designs gardens and terraces and helps her clients set up and establish Organic Terrace Gardens. With experience for 12 years in urban farming, she brings in rich experience, resource and knowledge in these subjects.

Just your passion to learn and a notebook to jot down your learnings during the session.