Fulfilling Dreams

This International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Amazon and The Better India have come together to showcase stories of individuals whose unwavering determination, hard work, and courage have proven time and again that no disability can stop them from achieving their dreams and goals.
The Sound Of Passion
“Many people have come forward and have appreciated me, but when an unknown person saluted me for my determination and confidence, I truly felt proud of myself.”
– Ketan M Rodrigues.Read More
“On my first day as a delivery associate, one of my customers told me something that I’ll never forget. He told me to keep up the good work and never stop striving for the best, and that boosted my confidence.”
– Moda RamRead More
How an ‘Amaz’ing Initiative Transformed the Life of a Boy With Hearing Disability!
Saluting individuals like these whose determination, hard work, and courage have proven time and again that no disability can stop them from achieving their dreams and goals.Read More
‘Silent Delivery Stations’ in Mumbai Employ the Deaf, Speak Volumes About Inclusivity!
This is an initiative that can inspire many in India to create opportunities for those who need them the most.Read More
This Unique Idea Shows Why Inclusivity at the Workplace Must Become a Norm
The Better India got in touch with Karuna Pande, who leads the fulfilment centre operations for Amazon India, to understand how an inclusive work culture is transforming the lives of hundreds of persons with hearing disabilities.Read More