Rang de - dil se

HANDMADE DIL SE

More than 160 lakh households are involved in handloom and the art and crafts sector. However, the custodians of this legacy are now in dire straits. The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have caused havoc in the lives of rural artisans and weavers.

Handmade Dil Se is Habba’s attempt to bring back the demand for handmade in India and revive the livelihoods of artisans and weavers. Habba has curated surprise hampers from across India for you. The art hampers feature carefully curated art forms across Textiles (handwoven, and hand embroidered), Wooden, Metal, Earthy and Hand Painted handicrafts from across India. You can choose the art forms you want to support and buy these exquisite surprise hampers for yourself and your loved ones.