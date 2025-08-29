COVID-19: Latest Updates & Resources

Authors

Is Your Home Being Sealed For COVID-19? Ensure Authorities Follow These Guidelines

Is Your Home Being Sealed For COVID-19? Ensure Authorities Follow These Guidelines

How a Pune Company Helped 65% of the World's Children Get Their Vaccine Doses

How a Pune Company Helped 65% of the World's Children Get Their Vaccine Doses

This 54-YO Pune Company May Bring Oxford's COVID-19 Vaccine to India

This 54-YO Pune Company May Bring Oxford’s COVID-19 Vaccine to India

Meet the Heroes

70-YO TB Survivor Is Out on Kolkata Streets Daily, Ensuring No One Goes Hungry

70-YO TB Survivor Is Out on Kolkata Streets Daily, Ensuring No One Goes Hungry

COVID-19 Patient Denied Admission in Hospital? Lawyer Fights Those Cases For Free

COVID-19 Patient Denied Admission in Hospital? Lawyer Fights Those Cases For Free

Fired From Her Job, Mumbai Cabbie Drives Over a 100 Stranded People Home

Fired From Her Job, Mumbai Cabbie Drives Over a 100 Stranded People Home


How Can I Help?

COVID-19 Is So Much Harder for the Visually Impaired. Here's How We Can Help

COVID-19 Is So Much Harder for the Visually Impaired. Here's How We Can Help

How I am Helping Migrant Workers & What COVID-19 Taught Me: 5 IAS/IRS Officers

How I am Helping Migrant Workers & What COVID-19 Taught Me: 5 IAS/IRS Officers

IRS Officers Across Two States Come Together To Feed 12000+ Migrants in Bengaluru

IRS Officers Across Two States Come Together To Feed 12000+ Migrants in Bengaluru

Resources for You

Don't Panic! Why It's Important to Read Your Oximeter Right

Don’t Panic! Why It’s Important to Read Your Oximeter Right

8 Bengaluru Clinics & Labs That Perform COVID-19 Tests at Your Home

8 Bengaluru Clinics & Labs That Perform COVID-19 Tests at Your Home

COVID-19 Patient Denied Treatment? Here's What You Can Do to Get Help

COVID-19 Patient Denied Treatment? Here's What You Can Do to Get Help

From The Experts

Using a Valved N-95 Mask? Doctors Share Why You Should Stop Immediately

Using a Valved N-95 Mask? Doctors Share Why You Should Stop Immediately

Should We Celebrate? Experts on the Efficacy of India's Approved COVID-19 Drugs

Should We Celebrate? Experts on the Efficacy of India’s Approved COVID-19 Drugs

Is It Safe to Send My Child to School? Doctor, Principal Give Us the Answer

Is It Safe to Send My Child to School? Doctor, Principal Give Us the Answer

Tech Savers

IIT-M Alumni's Foldable COVID-19 Hospitals Can Be Installed in Just 2 Hours

IIT-M Alumni’s Foldable COVID-19 Hospitals Can Be Installed in Just 2 Hours

Need a Plasma Donor Urgently? This App Built by IIT Students, AIIMS Doctors Can Help

Need a Plasma Donor Urgently? This App Built by IIT Students, AIIMS Doctors Can Help

AIIMS, IIT-Delhi & a Design Studio Launch Unique 'All-in-One' Mask For More Safety

AIIMS, IIT-Delhi & a Design Studio Launch Unique 'All-in-One' Mask For More Safety

India Inc Vs COVID-19

Emma Mattress is Helping Hospitals Battle COVID-19. And You Can Join Too.

Emma Mattress is Helping Hospitals Battle COVID-19. And You Can Join Too.

In This Together: Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation Commit 1,125 Cr to COVID-19 Fight

In This Together: Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation Commit 1,125 Cr to COVID-19 Fight

COVID-19: 10 Ways Tata Steel Is Helping Frontline Health Workers & The Poor

COVID-19: 10 Ways Tata Steel Is Helping Frontline Health Workers & The Poor

Updates for Students

CBSE Changes Syllabus for 2020-21 & Launches Free Live Fitness Classes. Details Here

CBSE Changes Syllabus for 2020-21 & Launches Free Live Fitness Classes. Details Here

Exams Postponed Due to COVID-19: Important Updates About SSC, UPSC, CLAT & More

Exams Postponed Due to COVID-19: Important Updates About SSC, UPSC, CLAT & More

Students, This #Coronawarrior Teacher's Videos Are the Dose of Current Affairs You Need!

Students, This #Coronawarrior Teacher's Videos Are the Dose of Current Affairs You Need!

Experts Speak

"Do remember that contracting the virus does not mean that it is a death warrant."
Dr Vivek NangiaHOD & Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj
"Stock, but do not hoard. Those who are on regular medication for any condition should have medicines to last them about two months. That is what we tell our patients."
Dr Rifa Tazyeem KhanClinical Epidemiologist, Y R Gaitonde Center for AIDS Research and Education
"There is no harm in consuming garlic, onion, or even sipping on water at regular intervals. However, doing so believing that it will help in reducing the spread of coronavirus is baseless and there is no truth behind it."
Dr Vivek NangiaHOD & Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj
“There is such a panic among people regarding COVID-19 that they want to be reassured, more than anything else. They discuss their symptoms and ask us what they should be doing. Depending on the case, we guide them on what to do.”
Dr S PanditKasturba Hospital, Mumbai - Member - Physician Volunteers for Telephonic Guidance on Covid 19
