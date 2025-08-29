Chhattisgarh Diaries - Let the journey begin!
Every state has something unique to offer for its tourists. Some are known for their temples, others for their monuments and sanctuaries, while few offer many exciting adventures.
Chhattisgarh is one such state in India where you get to cover all these aspects under one roof. From monuments to spectacular landscapes, waterfalls, caves and heritage temples, Chhattisgarh has it all.
A totally offbeat tourist destination, there are several unfamiliar and implicit tourists’ spots where you can unwind and enjoy all that it has to offer. This green state is home to some timeworn historical sites, stunning waterfalls, bounteous flora and fauna, with culture filled tradition and customs.
And you can soak it all in amidst one of India’s fastest growing economies, with smart cities, high development and extensive connectivity across places to greet you.
As the 10th largest state in India, traversing in Chhattisgarh from one place to another is a never ending excursion.
‘Chhattisgarh Diaries’ will help you uncover some of Chhattisgarh’s best kept secrets and will also help decide where to engrave your mark as soon as you enter this mesmerising state.
Episode 1- Bastar Beginnings
Episode 2- Bastar Bazari
Episode 3- Culture Trails
Episode 4- Inked Life
Episode 5- Raipur and Much More
Episode 6- Wild Chhattisgarh
Episode 7- Connecting Chhattisgarh
Blazing Ahead: All You Need to Know About Chhattisgarh
Located at the very heart of India (literally), the country’s tenth largest state by land area vibrates with the spirit of a wild and progressive spirit that can barely be seen elsewhere.
Scripting a Saga Of Its Own: How Chhattisgarh is Blazing a Trail With Innovative Policies!
It is the result of careful thought and innovative policy making process through a long drawn period of 15 years that pulled Chhattisgarh from a state with nothing to one with the highest recorded economic growth in recent years.
From ‘Nothing’ to Setting Benchmarks: How Chhattisgarh Revolutionalised Healthcare
Here’s the story of an Indian state, which started from the scratch to emerge as one of the fastest growing states in the country and showcase a formidable growth story in terms of its medical and healthcare sector.
Atal Nagar, Raipur & Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh’s Smart Cities Are Redefining India
These three cities, with their plans, are surely a path to the future – where every city in India can be of a standard that we are all proud of.
Prayas to Porta-Cabins: Chhattisgarh’s Education Policies Are Re-Shaping The Future
Since achieving statehood in 2000, Chhattisgarh has come a long way in almost all sectors – ranging from technological and infrastructural development to digitisation and governance.
‘SKY’ the Limit: How an Ambitious Plan Is Crafting Chattisgarh’s Mobile Revolution
Across rural Chhattisgarh, cellular network penetration used to be the lowest in the country at 29 per cent and almost three-fourths of households remained unconnected under the telecom network.
