Chhattisgarh Diaries - Let the journey begin!

Every state has something unique to offer for its tourists. Some are known for their temples, others for their monuments and sanctuaries, while few offer many exciting adventures.

Chhattisgarh is one such state in India where you get to cover all these aspects under one roof. From monuments to spectacular landscapes, waterfalls, caves and heritage temples, Chhattisgarh has it all.

A totally offbeat tourist destination, there are several unfamiliar and implicit tourists’ spots where you can unwind and enjoy all that it has to offer. This green state is home to some timeworn historical sites, stunning waterfalls, bounteous flora and fauna, with culture filled tradition and customs.

And you can soak it all in amidst one of India’s fastest growing economies, with smart cities, high development and extensive connectivity across places to greet you.

As the 10th largest state in India, traversing in Chhattisgarh from one place to another is a never ending excursion.

‘Chhattisgarh Diaries’ will help you uncover some of Chhattisgarh’s best kept secrets and will also help decide where to engrave your mark as soon as you enter this mesmerising state.