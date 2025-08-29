Who are 'The Better India Changemakers of 2019'?

Advertisment

TBI Changemakers of 2019 are the trailblazers, the champions and the pioneers of change.This is our way of honouring ordinary folks whose extraordinary and inspiring actions have made the world stand up to take note.

Youth

Changemakers who are 18 or younger, and are creating social impact with their work.

Advertisment



Read more about the Changemakers













































Environment

People working in the fields of environment conservation and sustainability.



Read more about the Changemakers













































Humanity

Advertisment

Heroes of humanity who went beyond their call of duty to help individuals or make life better for large sections of society.



Read more about the Changemakers













































Public Service

Public service officers whose initiatives created large-scale change in 2019.

Advertisment











































Read more about the Changemakers





Gender

Champions working for gender rights in India.







































