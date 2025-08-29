Changemakers 2020 category page - Sustainability





READ MORE





Anshu Das

The forest officer who created Odisha’s first eco-village, helping residents earn Rs 2 Crore



Malaksingh Gill

An environment-friendly architect who has helped reduce thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions in 17 years



D Saravanan

An environmentalist who has collected indigenous seeds and created a 100-acre forest in 3 years.



Patanjali Jha

IRS Officer who toiled for 20 years to build 100-acre food forest in MP & Bihar, motivating 10,000 people.



Devang Jani

Environmentalist who fought a battle in court to de-concretise Godavari river & revive its natural springs



Yogesh Chavan

Pune resident who helped his village go tanker-free, saving 29 crore litres of water in 2 years



Sidhartha Blone

With his wife, Sidhartha has helped an entire forest community give up plastic and pesticides.



Vani Murthy

Composting enthusiast, urban farmer, and waste-management practitioner who has helped many move towards a sustainable lifestyle.



Parag Deka

Wildlife conservationist who has spent over two decades to save pygmy hogs, the world’s tiniest pig in Assam



Vinayak Garg

The founder of Lazygardner, a startup which aims to provide innovative and easy gardening solutions to urban gardeners

