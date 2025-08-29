Authors

Changemakers 2020 category page - Innovation

publive-image

READ MORE

publive-image
Dr. Navin Khanna
Padma Shri awardee whose innovation, priced at Rs 100, can diagnose dengue in 15 minutes
publive-image
Tejas Sidnal
Founder of Mumbai-based startup that is creating carbon tiles out of polluted air
publive-image
Rutwick Pedamkar
Thane engineer who has innovated composting unit that's 50% cheaper and runs on solar power
publive-image
Zuzana Gombosova
Founder of Kerala startup that makes water-resistant leather alternative using coconut water.
publive-image
Akshay Singhal
Founder of Bengaluru firm that has overhauled charging tech for electric cars
publive-image
Binish Desai
Innovator who converted used PPE kits and face masks into bricks
publive-image
Mani Teja Lingala and Mrudul Chilmulwar
NID alumni’s whose device lets visually-impaired identify currency notes, sans Braille
publive-image
Sachin Gangadharan
Founder of Goa startup that makes biodegradable packaging to store liquid food without leaks
publive-image
Rajat Jain
Dehradun boy who invented matchbox-sized ECG device after friend’s sudden death
publive-image
Ashik SV
A Bengaluru student whose innovation filters soot from 1 crore litres of polluted air in a day
publive-image

TBI Showcase