Changemakers 2020 category page - Innovation





READ MORE





Dr. Navin Khanna

Padma Shri awardee whose innovation, priced at Rs 100, can diagnose dengue in 15 minutes



Tejas Sidnal

Founder of Mumbai-based startup that is creating carbon tiles out of polluted air



Rutwick Pedamkar

Thane engineer who has innovated composting unit that's 50% cheaper and runs on solar power



Zuzana Gombosova

Founder of Kerala startup that makes water-resistant leather alternative using coconut water.



Akshay Singhal

Founder of Bengaluru firm that has overhauled charging tech for electric cars



Binish Desai

Innovator who converted used PPE kits and face masks into bricks



Mani Teja Lingala and Mrudul Chilmulwar

NID alumni’s whose device lets visually-impaired identify currency notes, sans Braille



Sachin Gangadharan

Founder of Goa startup that makes biodegradable packaging to store liquid food without leaks



Rajat Jain

Dehradun boy who invented matchbox-sized ECG device after friend’s sudden death



Ashik SV

A Bengaluru student whose innovation filters soot from 1 crore litres of polluted air in a day

