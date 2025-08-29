Changemakers 2020 category page - Innovation

READ MORE
Dr. Navin Khanna
Padma Shri awardee whose innovation, priced at Rs 100, can diagnose dengue in 15 minutes
Tejas Sidnal
Founder of Mumbai-based startup that is creating carbon tiles out of polluted air
Rutwick Pedamkar
Thane engineer who has innovated composting unit that's 50% cheaper and runs on solar power
Zuzana Gombosova
Founder of Kerala startup that makes water-resistant leather alternative using coconut water.
Akshay Singhal
Founder of Bengaluru firm that has overhauled charging tech for electric cars
Binish Desai
Innovator who converted used PPE kits and face masks into bricks
Mani Teja Lingala and Mrudul Chilmulwar
NID alumni’s whose device lets visually-impaired identify currency notes, sans Braille
Sachin Gangadharan
Founder of Goa startup that makes biodegradable packaging to store liquid food without leaks
Rajat Jain
Dehradun boy who invented matchbox-sized ECG device after friend’s sudden death
Ashik SV
A Bengaluru student whose innovation filters soot from 1 crore litres of polluted air in a day