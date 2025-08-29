READ MORE
Durga Shakti Nagpal
Midnight raids & life threats: She fearlessly took on illegal mining & fought Uttar Pradesh’s sand mafia
Bhupesh Chaudhary
Helped chilli farmers in Mizoram earn 14 times more in just 2 years, with various government schemes
Anshul Gupta
Turned a crumbling hospital in Indore into an affordable and green health centre
Om Kasera
Helped 50,000 students in Kota reach home safely during the lockdown
Harshika Singh
Established all-women schools for dropout girls & unlettered women in rural Madhya Pradesh
Ramesh Gholap
Rescued 35 children from forced labour and enrolled them in school
Devansh Yadav
Raised Rs. 4.5 lakh to fund children’s undergraduate studies at Delhi University
Vikranth Raja
Used Chola system of water conservation to restore 178 water bodies in Tamil Nadu within 3 months
Aditya Ranjan
Transformed 650 Anganwadi centres in Jharkhand for the holistic development of rural children
Divya Devarajan
Became people's officer to address civic issues. People honoured her by naming the village after her