Changemakers 2020 category page - Humanity

Muktaben Dagli
Sightless since 7, Padma Shri awardee has given 200 blind girls a bright future
Dr. Leela Joshi
Doctor who devoted 23 years of post-retirement life to tribal women & children in MP
Shabnam Ramaswamy
Married at 16, abused and homeless, she rebuilt her life to support 1000s of kids
Rambhao Ingole
Nagpur activist who has rescued & educated children of sex workers for over 30 years
Nilanjana Chatterjee
Kolkata braveheart who risked her life to save another woman from getting molested
Mahesh Jadhav
National award winner who overcame ridicule and attacks to adopt more than 50 HIV+ kids
Abhimanyu Das
Cuttack man who served 7000+ cancer patients, helped low-income families cremate 1300 bodies
Syed Gulab
Bengaluru man who serves free lunch to hundreds of underprivileged outside hospitals daily
K Manisha
Drug addicts to beggars, 22-YO who has rescued & rehabilitated 200+ homeless people
Dr. Tsering Norbu
Ladakh’s first surgeon who performed 10,000+ surgeries in 28 years & never took a day off