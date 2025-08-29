Changemakers 2020 category page - Humanity





Muktaben Dagli

Sightless since 7, Padma Shri awardee has given 200 blind girls a bright future



Dr. Leela Joshi

Doctor who devoted 23 years of post-retirement life to tribal women & children in MP



Shabnam Ramaswamy

Married at 16, abused and homeless, she rebuilt her life to support 1000s of kids



Rambhao Ingole

Nagpur activist who has rescued & educated children of sex workers for over 30 years



Nilanjana Chatterjee

Kolkata braveheart who risked her life to save another woman from getting molested



Mahesh Jadhav

National award winner who overcame ridicule and attacks to adopt more than 50 HIV+ kids



Abhimanyu Das

Cuttack man who served 7000+ cancer patients, helped low-income families cremate 1300 bodies



Syed Gulab

Bengaluru man who serves free lunch to hundreds of underprivileged outside hospitals daily



K Manisha

Drug addicts to beggars, 22-YO who has rescued & rehabilitated 200+ homeless people



Dr. Tsering Norbu

Ladakh’s first surgeon who performed 10,000+ surgeries in 28 years & never took a day off

