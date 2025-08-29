WATCH REAL-LIFE STORIES THAT WILL AMAZE YOU

Breaking Barriers is a 5 part web-series based on real life stories from different corners of India that inspire togetherness.

How one woman made it possible for her house-help to find her voice and empowered her with education.

Over 140,000 children in India live with HIV. One man's courageous decision is changing the lives of many.

No matter how society looked at her, this family accepted their daughter-in-law with open arms and beaming hearts: Here's Mohini's extraordinary love story!

One man is challenging the traditional norms of beauty and masculinity by doing something absolutely unconventional and his mother stands as his pillar of strength.

Chapter 1 - Religion of Love

A remote settlement in Punjab has a population of 10,000, and only three Muslim families.

Watch Chapter One - Religion of Love to discover what makes this village truly unique.