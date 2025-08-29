WATCH REAL-LIFE STORIES THAT WILL AMAZE YOU
Breaking Barriers is a 5 part web-series based on real life stories from different corners of India that inspire togetherness.
Chapter 5 - I Can.
How one woman made it possible for her house-help to find her voice and empowered her with education.
Chapter 4 - A place called home
Over 140,000 children in India live with HIV. One man's courageous decision is changing the lives of many.
Chapter 3 - Beautiful Love
No matter how society looked at her, this family accepted their daughter-in-law with open arms and beaming hearts: Here's Mohini's extraordinary love story!
Chapter 2 - The bare truth
One man is challenging the traditional norms of beauty and masculinity by doing something absolutely unconventional and his mother stands as his pillar of strength.
Chapter 1 - Religion of Love
A remote settlement in Punjab has a population of 10,000, and only three Muslim families.
Watch Chapter One - Religion of Love to discover what makes this village truly unique.