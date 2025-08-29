Be A Better Indian

Starting August 8, The Better India will put forward a series of challenges that will help you make small changes to contribute to a better tomorrow. Take up these challenges yourself and also tag three friends to join in!
STEP 2
Take up the challenge and tag three friends to do the same.
STEP 3
Post a status update/post a photo on your timeline describing how you chose to #BeABetterIndian. Remind the three friends you tagged to do the same and get them to share a picture/video with you once they complete the task
STEP 4
Watch how your small deed snowballs into a nation-wide activity and inspires the rest of the country to #BeABetterIndian